Gabelli Firm Update

GREENWICH, Conn., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Chairman, Mario Gabelli was admitted to the hospital for observation and testing after a medical incident March 19 following a busy day of events around New York City. His condition is improving and he is on the road to recovery, but the timeline for his return is not yet known.

The day-to-day operations of the Company will continue to be led by its Co-CEO, Douglas Jamieson and President and Co-CIO Christopher Marangi, and his client portfolios will continue to be managed by his team.

About Gabelli

Gabelli (OTCQX: GAMI), established in 1977, is a widely-recognized provider of investment advisory services to 27 open-end funds, 13 United States closed-end funds and one United Kingdom limited investment company, 8 actively managed exchange traded funds, one société d’investissement à capital variable, and approximately 1,900 institutional and private wealth management investors principally in the U.S.

Media Contact Jason Salata (914) 921-5132 jsalata@gabelli.com



