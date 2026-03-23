RedCloud CEO Declares the Decline of Systems of Record as It Validates R.A.I.D. AI Engine Built for Modern Global Trade

London, UK, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RCT) ("RedCloud" or the "Company"), the technology company building AI infrastructure for global trade today declared that the era of traditional ERP systems faces a steep decline in relevance, alongside validating R.A.I.D. (Realtime AI for Distribution), its AI engine embedded within the flow of trade, delivering accuracy levels that outperform industry benchmarks1 across 3.7 million live FMCG transactions in market conditions defined by volatility, disruption and constant change.

From escalating tensions in the Middle East disrupting critical trade corridors, to tightening credit conditions and rapidly shifting demand patterns, the Company believes the operating environment for global trade has fundamentally changed. Supply chains are no longer linear. Signals are no longer stable. Decisions can no longer wait. Yet the systems used to manage global trade were not built for this reality.

“ERP systems were masterpieces of documentation,” said Justin Floyd, CEO of RedCloud Holdings plc. “They were built to record transactions, enforce process and explain what already happened. But global trade no longer pauses between decisions. It runs on volatility, probability and overlapping signals. Software designed to memorialise the past cannot govern markets that move continuously.”

From Systems of Record to Systems of Action

For decades, enterprise software has operated as a system of record: humans initiate action, software responds, and decisions move sequentially. That model worked when information moved slowly and supply chains were predictable. It does not work in an economy defined by fragmentation, uncertainty and constant motion.

Demand shifts daily. Credit conditions change mid-cycle. Distributors must act without waiting for perfect information. In this environment, latency is not inefficiency, it is likely lost margin.

“The problem isn’t AI,” Floyd continues. “The problem is what enterprise software was built to do. You cannot bolt intelligence onto architectures designed to ask permission at every step. Intelligence must live inside the infrastructure itself.”

RedCloud defines this shift as the move to agentic infrastructure - systems that observe continuously, act within defined guardrails and optimise decisions as conditions change.

Proof, Not Theory

R.A.I.D. is a two-tier, learning-to-rank system, designed to deliver highly relevant product recommendations at scale across distributor networks. Trained on 3.7 million completed trade transactions within RedCloud’s RedAI platform, R.A.I.D. has achieved accuracy levels (NDCG) that are significantly above the >80% threshold generally considered commercially impactful for ranking systems.

Unlike consumer recommendation engines that infer intent from behavioural signals, R.A.I.D. is trained on executed trade. These are real orders, real volumes, real commercial outcomes.

“This is not inferred behaviour. This is real-world data,” said Floyd. “A distributor ordering 500 cases of a product is not a signal. It is intent executed. That changes what AI can do. Global FMCG trade generates millions of commercial decisions every day. The intelligence layer required to support those decisions at scale has not previously existed.”

R.A.I.D. is not designed to generate reports. It is designed to drive decisions. By embedding intelligence directly at the point of transaction, RedCloud enables distributors and retailers to act on predicted outcomes, increasing average order value, improving repeat rates and optimising inventory flow in near-live trading environments. This represents a shift from backward-looking analysis to forward-looking execution.

One Engine. Multiple Decisions. Continuous Impact.

R.A.I.D. is designed to operate across multiple commercial decision layers simultaneously, including:

Demand forecasting

Replenishment optimisation

Stockout prevention

Pricing and promotional effectiveness

Credit and risk signals

Route and distribution optimisation

The R.A.I.D. engine will be commercialized within the RedAI platform later this year and exist within the intelligence layer embedded in RedAI trading networks. The system also incorporates confidence scoring and fallback mechanisms, enabling performance to degrade gracefully in lower-data environments, supporting expansion across new markets and datasets.

The architecture is designed to scale across geographies and operate on both RedAI’s aggregated dataset and partner-specific data environments.

RedCloud's proprietary transaction dataset — accumulated over eight years across emerging markets where conventional enterprise software has been unable to operate at scale — represents the data foundation underlying R.A.I.D.'s performance. As disruption to global trade corridors intensifies, demand for real-time distribution intelligence, that dataset, and the accuracy it enables, is difficult to replicate.

The Agentic Era Begins

As enterprises continue to invest in AI layered onto legacy systems, many are struggling to translate experimentation into measurable commercial outcomes. RedCloud believes the issue is structural. “The era of software you use is ending,” Floyd concluded. “The era of infrastructure that acts has already begun.”

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud’s mission is to build the intelligence infrastructure of global trade, through generation and aggregation of proprietary trading and market data from across the FMCG industry through its RedAI platform (“RedAI”). RedCloud provides market intelligence based on proprietary trading data across categories in each of its markets. The Company also delivers a ‘trading layer’ of products for use by its customers, to enable intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies of FMCG products across business supply chains, supported by a payments and lending ecosystem intended to streamline trade. RedCloud believes its platform and associated products and services solve a decades-old problem of how to digitize trade at scale to generate data and intelligence to enable brands, distributors and retailers to maximize business performance across categories in high growth consumer markets.

RedCloud is a British company registered in London, co-founded by British serial entrepreneur Justin Floyd and Algerian born Soumaya Hamzaoui. In March 2025, RedCloud achieved its initial public offering on New York’s Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker “RCT”. For more information about RedCloud and its platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Footnotes

1 Normalized Discounted Cumulative Gain (NDCG) is a popular metric used to evaluate the quality of ranking in search engines and recommendation systems. Unlike simpler metrics that only check if a result is "relevant or not," NDCG accounts for both the relevance of items and their specific positions in a list.



Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future financial performance, growth, business strategies, market opportunities, and operational outlook, RedCloud’s ability to successfully integrate the R.A.I.D. engine into its platform, the continued accuracy of the R.A.I.D. engine’s recommendations to users of RedCloud’s platform and expectations regarding the R.A.I.D. engine’s ability to maintain performance levels exceeding the generally recognized commercial impact threshold of 80% accuracy for ranking systems. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the completion of the Company’s year-end financial closing procedures, the preparation and audit of the Company’s financial statements, potential adjustments to preliminary results, changes in economic, market, or industry conditions, customer demand, competitive pressures, regulatory developments, the successful execution of its joint venture strategy and launches, the ability to expand across operational markets, the ability to leverage RedCloud’s future global developments in the use of AI and associated supply chain models through RedAI, and whether RedCloud’s upcoming product release meets customer expectations leading to broad adoption. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud’s described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 16, 2025, as well as other periodic reports and documents filed by the Company with the SEC. The preliminary financial information included in this press release is unaudited, subject to change, and may differ from final results to be reflected in the Company’s audited financial statements. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Contacts:

Investor Relations: Investor.relations@redcloudtechnology.com