BingX Futures Trading 2.0: Powering the Next Era of Trading 

PANAMA CITY, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced the launch of Futures Trading 2.0, a comprehensive upgrade to its futures trading suite designed to improve speed, clarity, and usability across the entire trading journey. The upgrade introduces significant updates across both the BingX App and Web platforms.

The Futures Trading 2.0 upgrade represents a structural redesign of the futures trading experience across order placement, position management, charting, liquidity transparency, and take-profit/stop-loss functionality.

The Futures Trading 2.0 release introduces improvements across three core experience areas:

Seamless Order Placement: A streamlined trading interface with unified entry points, simplified position and margin settings, clearer order-type explanations, and faster position management tools such as Lightning Close.

A streamlined trading interface with unified entry points, simplified position and margin settings, clearer order-type explanations, and faster position management tools such as Lightning Close. Enhanced Market Charts: Optimized candlestick chart performance and professional tools with enhanced drawing features, the all-new Liquidation Line, a greater range of indicators and custom timeframes, and improved transparency for order book, price, and timestamp data.

Optimized candlestick chart performance and professional tools with enhanced drawing features, the all-new Liquidation Line, a greater range of indicators and custom timeframes, and improved transparency for order book, price, and timestamp data. Intuitive Take-Profit and Stop-Loss Tools: A redesigned and unified TP/SL system that simplifies configuration while introducing new trigger methods based on price movement percentages and profit or loss levels.





As one of the top 5 crypto derivatives exchanges globally, futures trading has been a key component of the BingX product ecosystem, serving traders seeking leveraged exposure to digital assets with advanced risk management tools. With Futures Trading 2.0, the platform introduces a more integrated and efficient interface that reduces operational friction while improving visibility into market data and trading decisions.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bingx.com

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

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