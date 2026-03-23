Kandal M Venture Limited Announces Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2025

 | Source: Kandal M Venture Ltd Kandal M Venture Ltd

TAKHMAO, Cambodia, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandal M Venture Limited (Nasdaq: FMFC) (“Kandal” or the “Company”), a contract manufacturer of affordable luxury leather goods with manufacturing operations in Cambodia, today announced its financial results for its first half of fiscal year 2026 ended September 30, 2025.

Recent Developments

  • Strategic Expansion into the Philippines
    On March 9, 2026, the Company announced a strategic investment to expand its manufacturing capabilities into the Philippines-its first major expansion outside Cambodia. Kandal entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 15% equity interest in Dumaine International Ltd for US$2.5 million in an all-cash transaction. This investment supports the Company’s long-term strategy to diversify geographically, broaden its customer base, and enhance operational resilience.
  • Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer
    On February 3, 2026, the Company announced the appointment of Mr. Fok Yui Kwong as an Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from February 1, 2026. Mr. Fok brings more than 16 years of senior management experience as chief financial officer and executive director of a leading printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing firm, along with 14 years of banking experience with major financial institutions in Hong Kong.
  • Customer Orders for 2026 Season
    On November 28, 2025, the Company announced new orders for Trans 2026 season totaling approximately US$4.0 million, bringing total orders to date to approximately US$17.2 million. Despite continued tariff-related headwinds, customer demand remains in line with expectations. Kandal continues to focus on expanding its geographic footprint and strengthening its customer portfolio.

Management Commentary

“I was honored to join Kandal as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer in February. Over the past several weeks, our team has been focused on executing our strategic plan to expand our geographic presence, strengthen our customer relationships, and enhance our production and design capabilities,” said Mr. Fok Yui Kwong, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer.

“Despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and tariff pressures, we remain focused on executing on our strategic plan to expand geographically and grow our customer base. Over the last month, we have outlined our plan to expand our global presence and enhance our production, design, and development capabilities. Earlier this month, we marked our first major strategic expansion outside of our primary Cambodian operations by expanding our manufacturing capabilities into the Philippines, a key step toward diversifying our operations and positioning the Company for long-term growth. Our management team is confident that there are several more expansion opportunities across the region that can further enhance our competitiveness and create long-term value for our shareholders. I am encouraged by the progress we are making and confident in the opportunities ahead.”

First Half Fiscal Financial Results Ended September 30, 2025

Revenue

For the six months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company generated revenue through sales of handbags.
Revenue decreased by US$1,619,836 or approximately 17.0% from US$9,523,465 for the six months ended September 30, 2024 to US$7,903,629 for the six months ended September 30, 2025. This decrease was mainly due to increase in the United States’ import tariffs during the year.

Cost of sales

Cost of sales consists mainly of raw material costs, direct labor costs and factory overheads. Cost of sales decreased by approximately 11.5% from US$7,256,773 for the six months ended September 30, 2024 to US$6,424,087 for the six months ended September 30, 2025.

Gross profit and gross profit margin

Gross profit decreased by US$787,150 or approximately 34.7% from US$2,266,692 for the six months ended September 30, 2024 to US$1,479,542 for the six months ended September 30, 2025. Gross profit margin decreased by approximately 5.1 percentage points from approximately 23.8% for the six months ended September 30, 2024 to approximately 18.7% for the six months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to sales discounts given to customers arising from the increase in the United States’ import tariff during the year, accompanied by an increase in material and labor costs.

Selling and distribution expenses

Selling and distribution expenses consisted of export expenses, trucking costs and customs clearance fees. These expenses decreased by US$56,573 or approximately 33.2%, from US$170,168 for the six months ended September 30, 2024 to US$113,595 for the six months ended September 30, 2025. Selling and distribution expenses decreased due to relatively lower container load shipments during the six months ended September 30, 2025.

Professional services fees

Professional services fees consist mainly of fees paid to lawyers, auditors and other professionals. The professional services fees increased by US$20,065 or approximately 10.7% from US$186,764 for the six months ended September 30, 2024 to US$206,829 for the six months ended September 30, 2025. The increase was due to additional professional services engaged after the completion of our initial public offering (the “IPO”).

Net cash used in operating activities

Cash inflow from operating activities was principally from receipt of sales. Cash outflow used in operating activities was principally for payment of purchases of raw materials, staff costs and other operating expenses. 

For the six months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported net cash used in operating activities of US$2,118,963 mainly arising from net profit from operations of US$222,659 adjusted for non-cash items and changes in operating assets and liabilities. Changes in operating assets and liabilities mainly include the increase in inventories of US$348,190, and the increase in trade and other receivables of US$163,009, and decrease in trade and other payables of US$1,830,359 which was mainly due to settlement of old trade payables.

Net cash used in investing activities

For the six months ended September 30, 2025, net cash used in investing activities was US$4,131,751, which consisted of interest received of US$83,557, offset by US$307,648 IPO expenses paid, US$3,893,852 loan to third party, and US$13,808 for purchase of plant and equipment.

Net cash generated from financing activities

For the six months ended September 30, 2025, net cash generated from financing activities of US7,811,814 mainly consisted of IPO proceeds of US$8,014,981, repayment from loans to related party of US$4,314,951, repayment from amounts due from related parties of US$713,232, offset by repayment of borrowings of US$5,185,612, and payment of lease liabilities US$45,738.

Net income

Net income decreased by US$482,766 or approximately 74.1% from US$651,621 for the six months ended September 30, 2024 to US$168,855 for the six months ended September 30, 2025, mainly due to the decrease in sales and gross profits, offset partially by the decrease in income tax expense. Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the six months ended September 30, 2025 was $0.01 compared to $0.04 for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The weighted average number of ordinary shares for the six months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were 17,173,770 and 16,000,000, respectively.

About Kandal M Venture Limited

Kandal M Venture Limited is a contract manufacturer of affordable luxury leather goods with manufacturing operations in Cambodia. It primarily manufactures handbags, such as shoulder bags, crossbody bags, tote bags, backpacks, top-handle handbags, satchels, and other smaller leather goods, such as wallets.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.kandalmv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company’s final prospectus and other reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions regarding the Company’s securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Company Contacts:

Company
Investor Relations Contact
Padachi Village, Prek Ho Commune, Takhmao Town, Kandal Province,
Kingdom of Cambodia
Email: enquiry@fmfco.com.kh
Telephone: +855 23425205

Investor Relations Contact
Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Scott Powell, President
1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor
New York, New York 10036
Office: +1 (646) 893-5835 x2
Email: info@skylineccg.com
Website: www.skylineccg.com

       
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

KANDAL M VENTURE LIMITED
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2025
 
       
  September 30,
2024		  September 30,
2025		 
  US$  US$ 
Revenue  9,523,465   7,903,629 
Cost of sales  (7,256,773)  (6,424,087)
Gross profit  2,266,692   1,479,542 
         
Operating expenses:        
Selling and distribution expenses  (170,168)  (113,595)
General and administrative expenses  (1,152,218)  (1,176,254)
Income from operations  944,306   189,693 
         
Other income/(expenses):        
Interest expense  (330,779)  (98,231)
Other income  240,463   131,197 
         
Profit before income tax  853,990   222,659 
Income tax expense  (202,369)  (53,804)
Profit for the period  651,621   168,855 
         
Other comprehensive income:        
Items that may be classified subsequently to profit or loss        
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations  507    
Total comprehensive income attributable to equity owners of the Company  652,128   168,855 
         
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company        
Basic and diluted earnings per share  0.04   0.01 
         
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted earnings  16,000,000   17,173,770 


       
KANDAL M VENTURE LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF MARCH 31, 2025
AND UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2025
 
       
  March 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		 
  US$  US$ 
ASSETS      
Non-current assets      
Property, plant and equipment  512,601   429,821 
Right-of-use assets  138,483   103,862 
Deferred tax assets  29,787   39,556 
Total non-current assets  680,871   573,239 
         
Current assets        
Inventories  1,646,333   2,051,862 
Trade and other receivables  1,497,817   1,660,826 
Loans to third party     3,893,852 
Deferred initial public offering (“IPO”) costs  795,771    
Amounts due from related parties  1,053,708   340,476 
Loans to related parties  4,291,215    
Cash and cash equivalents  102,697   1,663,797 
Total current assets  9,387,541   9,610,813 
         
Total assets  10,068,412   10,184,052 
         
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES        
Equity attributable to owners of the Company        
Share capital  160   183 
Share premium     7,435,512 
Merger reserve  13   13 
Capital reserve  (2,500,000)  (2,500,000)
Foreign currency translation reserve  5,130   5,130 
Retained earnings  2,872,801   3,041,656 
Total equity  378,104   7,982,494 
         
Non-current liabilities        
Lease liabilities  87,632   44,689 
Total non-current liabilities  87,632   44,689 
         
Current liabilities        
Trade and other payables  4,424,830   2,070,498 
Lease liabilities  80,916   84,207 
Borrowings  5,088,600    
Income tax payable  8,330   2,164 
Total current liabilities  9,602,676   2,156,869 
         
Total liabilities  9,690,308   2,201,558 
         
Total equity and liabilities  10,068,412   10,184,052 


       
KANDAL M VENTURE LIMITED
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2025
 
       
  September 30,
2024		  September 30,
2025		 
  US$  US$ 
Cash flows from operating activities      
Profit before income tax  853,990   222,659 
         
Adjustments for:        
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment  97,132   96,588 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets  34,620   34,621 
Interest expense  338,079   103,098 
Interest income from loan to related party  (229,451)  (23,736)
Interest income from loans to third party     (64,984)
Interest income     (18,573)
Inventories write-down     (57,339)
Operating cash flows before working capital changes  1,094,370   292,334 
         
Changes in working capital:        
Inventories  409,465   (348,190)
Trade and other receivables  (792,035)  (163,009)
Trade and other payables  1,295,583   (1,830,359)
Cash generated from (used in) operations  2,007,383   (2,049,224)
Income tax paid  (75,676)  (69,739)
Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities  1,931,707   (2,118,963)
         
Cash flows from investing activities        
Purchase of property, plant and equipment  (15,746)  (13,808)
Interest from loans to third party     64,984 
Interest received     18,573 
Loans to third party     (3,893,852)
Deferred initial public offering (“IPO”) costs  (20,438)  (307,648)
Net cash used in investing activities  (36,184)  (4,131,751)
         
Cash flows from financing activities        
Net proceeds from issuance of IPO shares     8,014,981 
Repayment of loans from related parties  75,909   4,314,951 
Repayment of amount due from related parties  15,106   713,232 
Repayments of borrowings, net  (1,813,557)  (5,088,600)
Interest paid on borrowings  (328,954)  (97,012)
Payment of lease liabilities  (36,613)  (39,652)
Interest paid on lease liabilities  (9,125)  (6,086)
Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities  (2,097,234)  7,811,814 
         
Net change in cash and cash equivalents  (201,711)  1,561,100 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  235,348   102,697 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period  33,637   1,663,797 

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