Vertical Farming Market Size to Exceed USD 65.80 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertical Farming Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Vertical Farming Market Size was valued at USD 8.70 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 65.80 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 22.42% during 2026–2035.”

Sustainability Pressures on Conventional Agriculture to Augment Market Expansion Globally

It is now hard to overlook the environmental cost of traditional agriculture. Synthetic fertilizer runoff, pesticide contamination, soil deterioration, and aquifer depletion are all well-documented, individually dangerous, and collectively unsustainable at the scale needed by a world population that is getting close to 10 billion people. The majority of these issues are resolved by vertical farming in a single production paradigm. The 90% water reduction highlights the key distinction between closed-loop hydroponic and aeroponic systems, where every litter is tracked and recovered, and open-field irrigation, where a significant portion of applied water never reaches the plant root zone.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

AeroFarms (Model X, Dream Greens)

Plenty (Farm Stack, Lettuce Mix)

Bowery Farming (Bowery Arugula, Bowery Kale)

Infarm (Infarm Grow Platform, Infarm Salad Greens)

BrightFarms (Sunny Crunch, BrightBerry)

Gotham Greens (Gotham Butterhead Lettuce, Gotham Pesto Basil)

Freight Farms (Greenery S, Leafy Green Machine)

Vertical Harvest (Microgreen Mix, Leafy Blend)

Spread Co., Ltd. (Techno Farm Keihanna, Green Leaf)

Agricool (Coolberry, Coolgreens)

Urban Crop Solutions (Plant Factory, Cropbox)

Sky Greens (Sky Urban Systems, Vertical Farming Towers)

Kalera (Kale Microgreens, Butterhead Lettuce)

Altius Farms (Living Butter Lettuce, Living Basil)

Square Roots (Herb Gardens, Square Roots Salad Mix)

JungleBox (Modular Farm System, JungleBox Greens)

Sky Vegetables (Sky Romaine, Sky Basil)

Plantagon (Plantagon CityFarm, Vertical Greenhouse)

iFarm (iFarm Growtune, iFarm Leafy Greens)

Mirai Co., Ltd. (Mirai Leafy Green, Mirai Romaine)

Vertical Farming Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 8.70 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 65.80 Billion CAGR CAGR of 22.42% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Structure (Shipping Container, Building-based)

• By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By Growing Mechanism (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics)

• By Crop Category (Fruits, Vegetables & Herbs, Flowers & Ornamentals, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Hardware dominated with a 45% market share in 2025 due to the capital intensity of building a vertical farm sits primarily in its physical systems, including LED lighting arrays, hydroponic or aeroponic delivery infrastructure, environmental control systems, and irrigation networks. Software is expected to record the fastest CAGR during 2026–2035 due to the value of sensor data from hundreds of monitoring points per growing zone is becoming the real operational differentiator.

By Structure

Shipping containers dominated with a 58% market share in 2025 as they can be placed in parking lots, on industrial rooftops, at institutional food buyers, or in underserved urban communities where food access is a genuine challenge. Building-based vertical farming is expected to record the fastest growth rate during 2026–2035 as the industry matures and capital becomes more available at favorable terms.

Regional Insights:

With a 35% market share in 2025, Europe is predicted to grow at one of the quickest rates between 2026 and 2035. Strong agricultural research, high customer willingness to pay for locally produced food, and legislative frameworks that promote sustainable production practices have all contributed to the development of significant vertical farming industries in the Netherlands, Germany, and the U.K.

North America held significant market share in 2025, backed by venture capital investment, established technology infrastructure, and a consumer market that has consistently supported local and sustainable food brands.

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Recent Developments:

August, 2025: AeroFarms raised equity financing and refinanced debt to support expansion and pre‑construction for a second vertical farm in Danville, Virginia.

AeroFarms raised equity financing and refinanced debt to support expansion and pre‑construction for a second vertical farm in Danville, Virginia. March, 2025: Plenty opened the world’s first indoor vertical farm dedicated to berries, producing over 4 million pounds of strawberries annually in Richmond, Virginia, powered by its vertical towers and tech platform.

Exclusive Sections of the Vertical Farming Market Report (The USPs):

INFRASTRUCTURE & SPACE UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you understand the adoption of container-based and building-based farming systems, along with improvements in land-use efficiency, water savings, and urban space optimization.

– helps you understand the adoption of container-based and building-based farming systems, along with improvements in land-use efficiency, water savings, and urban space optimization. COMPONENT INTEGRATION & OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY – helps you evaluate the role of hardware, software, and services in enhancing automation accuracy, climate control, and data-driven crop monitoring.

– helps you evaluate the role of hardware, software, and services in enhancing automation accuracy, climate control, and data-driven crop monitoring. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover the adoption of advanced farming technologies such as IoT-enabled systems, AI-driven platforms, and soil-less cultivation methods like hydroponics and aeroponics.

– helps you uncover the adoption of advanced farming technologies such as IoT-enabled systems, AI-driven platforms, and soil-less cultivation methods like hydroponics and aeroponics. RESOURCE OPTIMIZATION & SUSTAINABILITY METRICS – helps you assess reductions in water usage, fertilizer runoff, pesticide dependency, and overall resource wastage through closed-loop systems.

– helps you assess reductions in water usage, fertilizer runoff, pesticide dependency, and overall resource wastage through closed-loop systems. CROP PRODUCTION & DEMAND ANALYSIS – helps you analyze crop diversification, yield consistency, and increasing demand for pesticide-free, locally grown produce.

– helps you analyze crop diversification, yield consistency, and increasing demand for pesticide-free, locally grown produce. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of key players based on technological capabilities, scalability of farming models, and market expansion strategies.

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