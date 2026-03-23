Spring Entertaining Gets a Flavor Reset with Easy, Crowd-Pleasing Meals

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) As spring approaches, home cooks are looking for new ways to gather around the table. With warmer weather, longer days and more reasons to host, the focus is shifting toward flavorful meals that are comforting, flexible, and easy to pull together.

Menus are increasingly built around familiar ingredients that can work across multiple meals and occasions. Dishes that move easily from breakfast to lunch or scale for a group are appealing to hosts who want food that feels satisfying without adding extra steps. Bush’s Baked Beans fit naturally into that approach, working as both a delicious side and a base for more filling, shareable dishes.

Chef Jamie Gwen says baked beans make it easy to build a spring entertaining menu. In Breakfast Egg and Bean Burritos, scrambled eggs are combined with bacon and green onions, then paired with Bush’s Maple & Cured Bacon Baked Beans and wrapped in warm tortillas. The result is a hearty option that comes together quickly and works well for relaxed mornings or casual gatherings.

Baked beans can also anchor classic comfort dishes. A Baked Beans & Bacon Mac & Cheese combines elbow macaroni with melted cheese, crumbled bacon and Bush’s Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, creating a dish that is well-suited for sharing.

As spring entertaining ramps up around Easter and weekend get-togethers, meals that rely on flavorful, versatile ingredients help take the pressure off the cook. Whether serving brunch, planning your Easter spread, hosting family or refreshing the weeknight rotation, familiar dishes with flexible uses are showing up on spring menus.

More spring meal ideas and recipes are available at bushbeans.com.

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