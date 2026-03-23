Fibre Channel Networking Sales Grew 6% in 2025, Reports Crehan Research

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fibre Channel networking sales increased 6% in calendar-year 2025, as enterprise customers continued to invest in this technology to support their mission-critical applications. Combined with a robust 2024 increase, sales have grown more than 20% over the past two years, with switches and Host Bus Adapters (HBAs) both contributing to the growth.

“We had forecasted a growth year for Fibre Channel networking, and the actual 2025 results exceeded that projection," said Seamus Crehan, president of Crehan Research. "Looking forward, we anticipate continued sales growth for both Fibre Channel switches and Fibre Channel HBAs, as enterprise customers continue to depend on these products to underpin their most important applications in a secure, reliable and consistent way.”

Strong customer adoption of 64Gbps Fibre Channel was the main driver of the market growth, and 64Gbps now accounts for about half of combined Fibre Channel switch and Fibre Channel HBA shipments (see accompanying chart).







Many switch customers have already upgraded to 64Gbps and will soon start upgrading to 128Gbps switches, which have recently arrived on the market. Most Fibre Channel HBA customers, on the other hand, have yet to upgrade to 64Gbps, but we expect this adoption to accelerate, driving 64Gbps to account for about half of all HBA shipments within two years. These switch and HBA customer adoption patterns are similar to past Fibre Channel speed adoptions.

“The Fibre Channel networking market is facing multiple simultaneous upgrades," Crehan said, "including 64Gbps networking, 128Gbps networking, quantum-safe storage networks and enterprise AI investments."

About Crehan Research Inc.

Crehan Research Inc. produces reports with very detailed statistics and information on the data center switch and server-class adapter & LOM/controller (NIC) markets. The company's reports are supported with rich insights and context to deliver increased value. For more information, visit www.CrehanResearch.com.