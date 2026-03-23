Kymeta™ Unveils a Paradigm Shift With a KuKa Multi Band Terminal

The KuKa 8-Series terminal will be the smallest, lightest, simultaneous dual LEO, multi-orbit, multi-band flat-panel offering on the market

Company on track to release prototypes to key customers from mid-year 2026

REDMOND, Wash., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymeta Corporation, the world-leading flat-panel satellite terminal manufacturer, today reveals specifications for its first multi-band, multi-orbit, single aperture antenna – as part of a revolutionary new user terminal set to make other SATCOM technologies secondary when mission comes first.

Named in development as the ‘Kymeta KuKa 8 Series’, this next-generation electronically steered user terminal has the highest capability density of any satcom antenna ever designed. It enables simultaneous operation across both Ku and Ka frequency bands within a single, compact, low-profile flat-panel antenna. It supports seamless switching across satellite networks spanning multiple orbits and frequency bands, while enabling simultaneous access to multiple constellations.

The low size, weight, power, and high capability of this user terminal is unparalleled in the defense and enterprise satcom industries. With initial focus on the U.S. and allied partners in the national security community, including Primes, this solution lays the groundwork for truly ubiquitous connectivity across all satellite networks.

In contested environments, where electronic warfare, jamming and new threats can disrupt any single-network or single-band terminal, the Kymeta KuKa 8 Series is designed to enable pathway diversity across proliferated LEO and hybrid architectures - integrating GEO, MEO, LEO, and HEO, plus other WAN connections simultaneously and dynamically. A unique software-defined antenna approach also supports rapid reconfiguration via open standards and capability evolution as missions and networks change.

Following its KuKa technology breakthrough last year (June 2025), Kymeta is now working to release its first terminal prototypes to key customers from mid-year 2026.

The prototype will boast astonishing SWaP for the technology included within the single, flat-panel terminal, including:

Low -SWaP: Reduced required antenna footprint by approximately 44%* compared to co-located side-by-side multi-antenna terminal configurations, significantly lowering vehicle space demands while eliminating the need for multiple systems. Highly ruggedized, low power and weight from 41 lb. / 18.6 kg.

Reduced required antenna footprint by approximately 44%* compared to co-located side-by-side multi-antenna terminal configurations, significantly lowering vehicle space demands while eliminating the need for multiple systems. Highly ruggedized, low power and weight from 41 lb. / 18.6 kg. Dimensions: L 35.4 in x W 35.4 in x H 3.9 in / L 90 cm x W 90 cm x H 10 cm

L 35.4 in x W 35.4 in x H 3.9 in / L 90 cm x W 90 cm x H 10 cm Full-duplex multibeam, dual LEO operations: Maintain two active links at once, supporting simultaneous transmit/receive and mission-driven traffic routing.

Maintain two active links at once, supporting simultaneous transmit/receive and mission-driven traffic routing. Multi-Constellation Hybrid SATCOM pathway: Architecture is intended to move beyond single constellation reliance by enabling integration across GEO, MEO, LEO, HEO, and beyond. Kymeta will utilize a multi-vendor, “constellation-agnostic” connectivity strategy.

Architecture is intended to move beyond single constellation reliance by enabling integration across GEO, MEO, LEO, HEO, and beyond. Kymeta will utilize a multi-vendor, “constellation-agnostic” connectivity strategy. COTM (Comms-On-The-Move): Electronic steering for continuous connectivity on platforms in motion, as well as maritime mobility, with growth for space constrained systems.

Electronic steering for continuous connectivity on platforms in motion, as well as maritime mobility, with growth for space constrained systems. A single device enabling Joint All-Domain Command and Control: Designed to help keep sensors, shooters, and C2 nodes persistently connected across the battlespace with resilient, high-capacity Ku/Ka links.

Designed to help keep sensors, shooters, and C2 nodes persistently connected across the battlespace with resilient, high-capacity Ku/Ka links. Discrete & Anti-Jamming operation: Narrow electronically steered beams, agile operation, and proprietary dynamic beam control are designed to lower probability of detection and intercept in highly contested environments and enable jamming mitigation.

Narrow electronically steered beams, agile operation, and proprietary dynamic beam control are designed to lower probability of detection and intercept in highly contested environments and enable jamming mitigation. Software Defined & SDN readiness: Intelligent system and network concepts support rapid, adaptable, configuration changes, policy-based routing, and faster upgrades that reduce the risk of accelerated obsolescence.

Intelligent system and network concepts support rapid, adaptable, configuration changes, policy-based routing, and faster upgrades that reduce the risk of accelerated obsolescence. 5G NTN ready: Future-ready with software defined open architectures.

Future-ready with software defined open architectures. Security first design practices: Covering the end-to-end hardware, software, and network.

Compared to current offerings on the market, which use two or more user terminals to achieve multi-band LEO connectivity, the Kymeta KuKa 8 Series completely reimagines the PACE strategy and approach.

Chief Scientist at Kymeta, Ryan Stevenson, said: “The number one priority for any connectivity customer is coverage - and coverage is infinitely more stable and secure with the proliferated network access provided by our KuKa 8 series terminal. This is a step-change in capability. Where customers previously had to integrate multiple terminals to access different networks, let alone at the same time, the Kymeta KuKa 8 Series delivers that capability in a single system, reducing antenna footprint by around 44% while significantly improving SWaP. For military users, that means less space on the platform, lower power demands, and greater operational flexibility in the field.”

“Its low thermal signature will make it hard to see in IR, and its narrow beam significantly reduces the risk of jamming, interference, and RF detection. After our partner JDI delivers the metamaterial surface components in Q2, we will move full speed into prototyping and supply these to Primes for operational environment testing.”

Following the TRL6 milestone and prototypes hitting the market, Kymeta is driving to commercial availability in 2027.

For further information, visit KymetaCorp.com.

*Notes to editors

Surface area comparison based on publicly available specifications of competitor terminals: Amazon LEO terminal (20” × 30”), Starlink Starshield (23” × 20”), and typical parabolic GEO Ku-band antenna (39” diameter). Kymeta KuKa 8 Series dimensions: 35.4” × 35.4” × 3.9”. Footprint reduction calculated based on total surface area required for multi-orbit, multi-band capability.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/167b1963-ed0a-4a3c-b9e8-f9f920744114