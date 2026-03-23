Hypha Appoints Former PitchBook Managing Director Chris Connolly as Head of Go-to-Market

New York, NY, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypha, the vertical AI company for asset intelligence, announced today that Chris Connolly has joined the company as Head of Go-to-Market to accelerate global sales, forge strategic partnerships, and drive revenue growth.

At Hypha, Connolly will lead the company’s global go-to-market strategy as demand grows for technology that puts portfolio documents to work.

“Our mission is to help high-leverage employees focus on high-leverage work. That kind of transformation isn’t a one-time buy or a simple vendor relationship – it requires a long-term partner,” said Peter Wang, Hypha CEO and co-founder. "Chris is a leader who can not only build the commercial side, but is also committed to transforming our clients' businesses for the AI age."

Connolly joins Hypha from PitchBook, the leading provider of private market data and research, where he recently served as Managing Director of East Coast Commercial and General Manager of East Coast. In that role, he led PitchBook's East Coast commercial organization, overseeing a significant portion of the firm's annual revenue and driving platform adoption across private equity and venture capital firms, investment banks, and institutional investors.

Connolly brings nearly a decade of commercial leadership at PitchBook, where he drove growth across the private markets ecosystem, and prior Wall Street experience at Stifel Financial and Sterne Agee managing risk across hybrid securities and institutional trading desks.

“I am excited to join Hypha as Head of GTM and help build a world-class go-to-market engine,” Connolly said. “It is the perfect fit for the next chapter of my career as we build industry-defining technology to solve a critical problem for investment teams. While it’s early days, I’m deeply impressed by the caliber of the team Peter and Simcha have already put in place.”

Connolly will be based in New York and will work with Hypha’s leadership team to expand adoption across private equity firms, credit investors, real estate platforms, and other institutional investment organizations.

About Hypha

Hypha is an AI-native asset intelligence platform designed for proactive risk management across the entire asset lifecycle. By compressing the latency between data, decisions, and execution, Hypha enables investors and lenders to manage portfolios more effectively and deploy capital with greater speed and confidence. Co-founded in 2025 by Peter Wang and Simcha Hyman, the company is headquartered in New York.

Learn more at www.hypha.co. For media and press inquiries, contact media@hypha.co.

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