Solomon Partners Strengthens Capital Advisory Platform with Addition of Restructuring Veteran Michael Sellinger

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Partners, an independent affiliate of Natixis, announced that Michael Sellinger has joined the financial advisory firm as a Partner in its Capital Advisory Group. Mr. Sellinger will focus on advising companies and their stakeholders on restructurings across the industries Solomon serves.

Mr. Sellinger has more than 25 years of experience in restructuring and liability management. Prior to joining Solomon, he was a Managing Director at GLC Advisors, where he helped build a highly regarded restructuring practice.

“Michael’s deep restructuring expertise makes him an excellent addition to our Capital Advisory team,” said Marc Cooper, CEO of Solomon Partners. “His long-standing relationships will be instrumental in driving the continued growth and success of our business.”

Vinod Chandiramani, Head of Capital Advisory, added, “Michael has a strong track record of helping clients navigate periods of financial stress, and his arrival enhances the breadth of our traditional restructuring and insolvency capabilities for debtors, creditors, financial sponsors, other stakeholders, and prospective buyers.”

Mr. Sellinger said, “Demand for sophisticated restructuring solutions continues to grow for market participants across the financial ecosystem. Solomon’s collaborative culture and commitment to long-term client relationships were major factors in my decision to join the firm, especially in a field where trust and transparency are essential.”

About Solomon Partners

Solomon Partners is a leading investment bank – one of the first independent firms in the industry. We maximize shareholder value for our clients through our unmatched expertise and experience. We advise on mergers & acquisitions, restructurings and capital solutions across a range of sectors including Business Services; Consumer Retail; Distribution; Financial Institutions; Financial Sponsors; Fintech; Grocery, Pharmacy & Restaurants; Healthcare; Industrials; Infrastructure, Power & Renewables; Media & Entertainment; Professional Services; and Technology. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit https://www.solomonpartners.com.