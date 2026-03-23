Children’s National launches Division of AI Research to lead the future of artificial intelligence in pediatric medicine

Washington, DC, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s National Hospital has launched the Division of AI Research (DAIR), a new system-wide initiative designed to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence (AI) tools specifically for children’s health. The division will serve as a central hub connecting clinicians, scientists, engineers and trainees working to apply AI and digital health technologies to pediatric medicine. Many leading children’s hospitals are investing in AI, but most programs remain spread across individual labs or informatics departments. Establishing a standalone Division of AI Research reflects a long-term institutional commitment to building trustworthy, clinically grounded AI for children.

AI is rapidly transforming healthcare, but children remain significantly underrepresented in AI research. While more than a quarter of the world’s population is under 18, a disproportionately smaller fraction of AI studies focus on pediatric populations. Pediatric diseases are often rare, datasets are smaller, and clinical needs are highly specialized, making it harder to develop reliable algorithms without dedicated infrastructure.

“Children cannot simply rely on AI tools built for adults,” said Nathan Kuppermann, MD, MPH, chief academic officer at Children’s National and director of the Children’s National Research Institute. “If we want AI to truly improve care for children, we need research programs designed specifically around pediatric data, pediatric diseases and pediatric clinical practice. The Division of AI Research gives us the structure to do that.”

The new division will be led by Marius George Linguraru, DPhil, MA, MSc, an internationally recognized leader in pediatric AI, Connor Family Professor and chair of Research and Innovation at Children’s National. His team has helped develop AI tools for brain imaging, cardiac diagnostics, genetic disorders and other complex conditions, helping to position Children’s National as a global leader in pediatric AI.

The Division of AI Research will provide hospital-wide support for investigators, including consultation, mentorship, data resources and pathways to clinical validation. The goal is to help turn real clinical problems into rigorous research projects and, ultimately, tools that can improve diagnosis, treatment and outcomes.

“Pediatric AI must think like pediatric specialists who work with limited data and the complexity of diseases unique to children,” said Dr. Linguraru. “By creating a dedicated division, we bring clinicians and scientists together to share resources, understand clinical needs, and rapidly turn ideas into real impact for patients.”

The division is also expected to strengthen the competitiveness of Children’s National for federal funding, philanthropy and industry partnerships, while supporting the hospital’s broader mission to improve the lives of children everywhere. AI tools developed for pediatrics have the potential to improve early detection of disease, guide precision treatments and expand access to care, particularly in settings where pediatric specialists are scarce.

The division will also support internal investigators through project intake, mentorship and pilot funding opportunities, helping move ideas from concept to funded research and ultimately to clinical use.

Researchers and clinicians interested in working with the Division of AI Research can learn more, register projects or submit ideas at http://research.childrensnational.org/dair.

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About Children’s National Hospital

For 155 years, Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., has delivered expert pediatric care at every milestone. As the region’s only standalone children’s hospital, kids have been the center of its mission since 1870. Today, it is one of the top 10 children’s hospitals in the nation and ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. Children’s National is transforming pediatric medicine for all children.

The Children’s National Research & Innovation Campus opened in 2021, a first-of-its-kind pediatric hub dedicated to developing new and better ways to care for kids. Children’s National has been designated four times in a row as a Magnet® hospital, demonstrating the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty care locations in the D.C. metropolitan area, including Maryland and Virginia. Children’s National is home to the Children’s National Research Institute and Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation. It is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels.

In 1987, Children’s National founded Safe Kids Worldwide, a non-profit dedicated to reducing unintentional injuries among children through comprehensive national and global education, research and advocacy. As a non-profit, Children's National relies on generous donors to help ensure that every child receives the care they need.

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