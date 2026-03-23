Mothers’ Milk Bank California Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mothers’ Milk Bank California (MMBCA) announces the appointment of Veronica Sanford and Maya von Heyden to its Board of Directors, further strengthening the organization’s leadership as it expands its impact and advances access to donor human milk.

Veronica Sanford brings extensive experience in strategic innovation, financial leadership, and healthcare operations. As Senior Director of Innovation at Facktor, she leads enterprise-wide growth initiatives and has served in multiple executive finance roles, including interim CFO and VP of Finance. Her tenure with The Permanente Medical Group reflects a strong track record of advancing data-driven decision-making and operational excellence across complex healthcare systems.

Maya von Heyden brings over a decade of global experience in human resources, talent strategy, and organizational leadership. As Talent Management Director at GitHub, she leads enterprise-wide talent strategy, advising executive teams on succession planning, workforce sustainability, and leadership development. Her experience across global organizations—including Intuit and mission-driven nonprofits—brings a strong governance and people-centered lens to advancing organizational effectiveness and long-term impact.

“Veronica and Maya bring the kind of leadership and perspective that will help propel our mission forward,” said Jennifer Benito-Kowalski, President and CEO of Mothers’ Milk Bank California. “Their expertise strengthens our ability to grow our impact and ensure more babies and families have access to lifesaving donor human milk.”

Board members play a critical role in guiding MMBCA’s strategic priorities, supporting fundraising efforts, and advancing advocacy to ensure equitable access to donor human milk.

About Mothers’ Milk Bank California

Mothers’ Milk Bank California is the oldest operating nonprofit milk bank in North America, committed to improving infant health by providing safe, pasteurized donor human milk to babies when it matters most. Through strong hospital partnerships and community engagement, MMBCA ensures equitable access to lifesaving nutrition for vulnerable infants and families.

Contact: Nannette Miranda | News@MothersMilk.org | (510) 646-1201