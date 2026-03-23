Primech AI Secures South Korea Distribution Agreement Expected to Generate US$4.08 Million and Expand HYTRON’s Global Commercial Footprint

SINGAPORE, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech AI Pte. Ltd. (“Primech AI” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), today announced a distribution agreement to expand HYTRON into South Korea, a partnership expected to generate approximately US $4.08 million in projected revenue over three years while establishing a scalable commercial footprint in one of Asia’s most advanced automation markets.

Under the agreement, the partner will serve as Primech AI’s authorized distributor in South Korea, leading localized marketing, sales, deployment, and technical support for Hytron to drive commercial adoption and support scalable deployment across the territory.

The partnership follows a structured rollout beginning with an initial trial phase, after which the distributor may transition into an exclusive multi-year distribution arrangement with defined minimum order commitments, providing a clear pathway to scaled deployment upon successful market validation.

Based on the agreed minimum order quantities and unit pricing, the agreement is expected to generate approximately US$4.08 million in cumulative revenue over three years, comprising an initial trial order followed by contractually structured increasing annual commitments.

“Our expansion into South Korea represents a meaningful step in scaling HYTRON’s international commercialization,” said Charles Ng, Chief Operating Officer of Primech AI. “ With a structured distribution model and a capable local partner, we are well-positioned to accelerate adoption of our Hytron robots in a market that is highly receptive to automation and smart facility solutions, whole building a foundation for long-term scalable deployment.”

South Korea represents a highly attractive market for robotics and automation, driven by strong technology adoption and increasing demand for productivity-enhancing solutions in facilities management. Through this collaboration, Primech AI aims to establish a scalable in-market presence, leveraging localized support and expertise to drive efficient deployment and consistent service delivery.

The distributor will also manage local certification requirements and provide on-the-ground customer support, helping to streamline market entry, accelerate deployment timelines, and ensure consistent operational performance in the market.

Hytron leverages advanced AI and automation technologies to deliver consistent, efficient, and high-quality restroom cleaning in commercial environments, helping organizations address labor constraints while improving hygiene standards.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Primech AI Pte. Ltd.

directenquiries@primech.com.sg – General enquiries

partnerships@primech.com.sg – Partnership-related matters

About Primech AI

Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit www.primech.ai.

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Company Contact:

Email: ir@primech.com.sg