JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ Audited Annual Report for 2025

The Company’s net turnover in 2025 was 1.9 million euros, which is by 286.6 thousand euros or 17.3 % more than in 2024.

The proportionality of the income from the basic occupation has slightly changed compared to 2024 – revenue from the sale of goods and services in the genetics industry has increased and accounted for 76.8 % of the net turnover, while the income from the services of milk analysis and monitoring data processing has decreased - they totalled 18.1 % from net turnover.

2025 ended with a profit of 29.1 thousand euros. Compared to 2024, the profit before taxes for the reporting year has decreased by 51.7 thousand euros.

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ is the only producer of high-quality breeding bull semen and one of the largest suppliers of it in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company’s basic economic activities is the milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the supervisory data. The company offers Latvian farms the opportunity to test herd animal genome samples in US and European genetic laboratories.

Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv



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