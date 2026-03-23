NexSat Space Systems Launches and Unveils ACE: The Invisible Antenna

Revolutionary Ku/Ka Fully Integrated Aero-Conformal Antenna System Sets a New Standard for Aircraft Connectivity and Paves the Way for Supersonic and Hypersonic Flight — Developed in Collaboration with Qorvo

ATLANTA, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexSat Space Systems Corporation (NexSat) today announced its official company launch and unveiled its first groundbreaking product development, ACE (Aero Conformal ESA) — an industry-first fully integrated Ku/Ka-band electronically steered antenna (ESA), known as “The Invisible Antenna.”

“With NexSat’s launch, we’re on a mission to rewrite the antenna rulebook with our Aero Conformal Electronically Scanned Array (A.C.E.), bringing a smartphone-like simplicity to users and ubiquitous coverage anywhere in the world,” said David Horton, founder and CEO, NexSat.

Working with Qorvo, a leading provider of connectivity and power solutions, NexSat will deliver the next wave of global connectivity to the SATCOM and aero market.

ACE is a fully conformal, embedded Ku/Ka-band ESA, enabled through Qorvo beamformer IC (BFIC) technologies and SATCOM systems expertise in a resilient composite matrix.

Leveraging Qorvo’s latest advances in BFIC technology and phased-array systems expertise, the ultra-thin, conformal architecture minimizes aerodynamic drag while delivering continuous multi-orbit connectivity across dynamic flight envelopes, including high-G, supersonic, and hypersonic regimes. This revolutionary system seamlessly embeds the antenna into aircraft surfaces using a patented 3D robotic Additive Manufacturing and Compression Mold (AM-CM) process, eliminating the need for traditional radomes and external apertures.

“ACE’s fully integrated Ku/Ka capability, combined with our AM-CM process, delivers performance and reliability once considered impossible,” said Horton. “This technology revolutionizes connectivity for today’s business, commercial and defense aircraft, while establishing the foundation for the next generation of supersonic and hypersonic platforms.”

“The collaboration with NexSat highlights how Qorvo’s advanced beamforming IC technology can accelerate innovation across the aerospace communications market,” said Ryan Jennings, director of SATCOM and Systems Engineering at Qorvo. “Our proven capabilities in RF integration and system architectures are key enablers for high-performance, reliable connectivity across new flight domains.”

Serving Aircraft Connectivity Needs

ACE addresses the need for modern aircraft connectivity, targeting business jet aircraft first, with scaled versions for narrow-body and wide-body commercial aircraft in development. ACE supports multi-orbit, multi-network and multi-band requirements, including Ku/Ka and L-band.

Delivering Aerodynamic Advantage to Hypersonic, UAS Platforms

As the first “invisible,” structurally embedded antenna system engineered for speed and performance, ACE is also suitable for any platform across commercial and defense applications, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), and high-speed aerospace platforms such as hypersonic aircraft learn more about NexSat product capabilities.

Through ACE, NexSat Space Systems Corporation is redefining what’s possible in aerospace communications — delivering the world’s first truly invisible, structurally embedded, electronically steerable antenna system, engineered for the edge of speed, space and performance.

About NexSat

NexSat Space Systems Corporation is an advanced aerospace and communications technology company pioneering embedded, conformal, multi-band, multi-orbit and network-agnostic antenna systems better known as the Universal Antenna Layer (UAL). NexSat brings both multi-domain satellite antenna development experience and FAA certification expertise to redefine connectivity, sensing and intelligence across the defense, aerospace and commercial space sectors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) is a global leader in radio-frequency (RF) and power solutions that connect, protect, and power the world. The company delivers advanced semiconductor technologies and high-performance RF systems for mobile devices, satellite and terrestrial communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, and Internet of Things applications.

Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Qorvo leverages expertise in GaN, GaAs, and advanced filtering technologies to enable next-generation communications across multi-band and high-reliability environments.