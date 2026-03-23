GLP-1 Medications are Reshaping the US Apparel Industry, According to Circana

CHICAGO, IL, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rise of GLP‑1 medication usage is emerging as a transformational force in the U.S. apparel industry. As millions of Americans experience changes in body size and lifestyle habits related to GLP-1 usage, the apparel market is entering a new chapter defined by what Circana calls the “Body Transformation Economy.”

Circana data reveals that U.S. household usage of GLP-1 medications reached 23% as of September 2025 – up four points versus 2024. The expected downstream impact on apparel is significant: 80% of GLP‑1 users anticipate needing new clothing due to size changes, according to a recent Circana survey, signaling a wave of wardrobe refreshes that has only just begun. Early behavioral signals are already visible: Circana found that 55% of active GLP-1 users have purchased new clothing or footwear, driven primarily by changing sizes, while one-in-four updated their wardrobes simply to refresh their appearance.

Although the full market impact has yet to materialize, changes within the intimate apparel category may be an early indicator of a sizing shift. In bras, larger band (42+) and cup (D) sizes are losing share, while mid‑range or smaller sizes — including band size 40 and B and C cups — are gaining share. These micro‑movements may represent the leading edge of broader fit changes that brands will need to address in size curves, inventory planning, and fit model strategies.

Beyond size alone, GLP‑1 users are also revamping their apparel carts as their lifestyles evolve. Circana data indicates that households indexed higher on active shorts, casual pants, jeans, bras, and dresses during their first year of GLP‑1 use, compared to before treatment began. These shifts point to wardrobes in transition — a blend of smaller sizes, renewed confidence, and changing daily routines.

“With GLP-1 adoption accelerating, size is changing, but so is identity,” said Kristen Classi-Zummo, apparel industry advisor at Circana. “GLP-1 usage extends beyond the physical implications; it’s a catalyst for redefining personal style. As consumers rebuild their wardrobes, they’re reassessing what fits, what flatters, and what feels aligned with their lifestyle. Brands that plan for both the physical and emotional elements will lead. This isn’t a trend — it’s a structural change for the apparel industry.”

While GLP-1 usage will directly impact users’ apparel purchasing behavior, footwear brands and retailers can capitalize as well. “Any wardrobe refresh creates a meaningful opportunity for footwear,” said Beth Goldstein, footwear industry advisor at Circana. “Shoe sizes may change, and as consumers embrace healthier lifestyles and feel more confident in how they look, both athletic and fashion footwear stand to benefit.”

Circana’s Future of Apparel forecast reinforces the opportunity ahead: while overall industry growth is expected to remain modest in 2026, GLP‑1–related wardrobe resets represent a meaningful source of incremental demand. Categories connected to body transformation, wellness, and comfort are poised to outperform the market.