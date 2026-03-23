Global Avionics Market Size to Reach USD 147.67 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Air Traffic and Next-Gen Aircraft Technologies – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avionics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Avionics Market size was valued at USD 91.53 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 147.67 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.90% during 2026–2035. Due to the rise in air travel worldwide, the avionics market is growing. Additionally, as avionics technology continues to progress and the demand for sophisticated aircraft rises, airlines are aiming to invest in fuel-efficient avionics technology to drive worldwide market growth.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 91.53 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 147.67 Billion

CAGR: 4.90% during 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Avionics Market size was valued at USD 28.47 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 44.12 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.45% during 2026–2035. Increased air passenger traffic, increased aircraft manufacturing, and modernization of current fleets are driving the expansion of the U.S. avionics market. The avionics business is expanding as a result of the U.S. government's substantial spending on the military industry.

Rising Demand for Advanced Aircraft Systems is Boosting the Market Growth Globally

The rise in international air travel is the primary driver of the avionics market. Additionally, another significant reason driving the growth of the avionics market is the requirement to boost air traffic employing cutting-edge technologies in aircraft systems. The expansion of the avionics market is also significantly fueled by the rise in commercial aircraft deliveries. Additionally, the development of AI-based systems, real-time data monitoring systems, and communication systems is driving the expansion of the avionics market.

Major Avionics Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are

Honeywell Aerospace

Collins Aerospace (RTX Corporation)

Thales Group

BAE Systems

Safran S.A.

L3Harris Technologies

Northrop Grumman

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

General Electric (GE Aerospace)

Garmin Ltd.

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Cobham Limited

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Astronics Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Saab AB

TransDigm Group

Teledyne Technologies

Leonardo S.p.A.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

In 2025, Hardware dominated with 54% share as it covers important hardware components such as sensors, control panels, displays, and communication systems that are necessary for aircraft functioning. Software is witnessing high growth in the Avionics Market as more and more aircraft require data processing and analysis.

By Platform

In 2025, Commercial Aviation dominated with 60% share due to the growing number of air travelers and aircraft deliveries. Business & General Aviation is a growing segment due to the increasing use of private jets and smaller aircraft by high-net-worth individuals and corporate entities.

By System

In 2025, Flight Control Systems dominated with 38% share as they are critical for maintaining stability and control of aircraft and ensuring their safety. Communication Systems are witnessing tremendous growth in the Avionics Market, owing to the need for communication between aircraft and ground control.

By End-User

In 2025, OEM dominated with 57% share as avionics systems are mostly installed during manufacturing. Aftermarket is growing fast, as the requirement for maintaining and upgrading existing aircraft is on the rise.

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Avionics Market Segmentation

By Component Type

Hardware

Software

Services

By Platform

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

Business & General Aviation

By System

Flight Control Systems

Communication Systems

Navigation Systems

By End User

OEM

Aftermarket

Defense

Regional Insights:

With 36% of global sales in 2025, the North American avionics market had the largest regional revenue share. At 78%, the USA had the largest revenue share in the region. Due to the existence of major aircraft manufacturers, substantial military costs, and ongoing expenditures in cutting-edge avionics technologies, the North American avionics market holds a dominant position.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing area in the avionics market, rising at a rate of about 6.2% between 2026 and 2035. The expansion of the commercial aviation industry, an increase in aircraft purchases from emerging nations, and an increase in air passenger traffic are the reasons driving the growth.

Recent Developments:

In 2025 , Honeywell Aerospace introduced next-generation integrated avionics systems focused on improving predictive maintenance capabilities and enhancing connectivity for modern aircraft fleets.

, Honeywell Aerospace introduced next-generation integrated avionics systems focused on improving predictive maintenance capabilities and enhancing connectivity for modern aircraft fleets. In 2025, Collins Aerospace expanded its digital avionics portfolio by launching advanced flight management and connectivity solutions aimed at improving operational efficiency and real-time data integration.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you analyze the growing adoption of software-driven and integrated avionics systems enabled by digital transformation, AI, and data analytics.

– helps you analyze the growing adoption of software-driven and integrated avionics systems enabled by digital transformation, AI, and data analytics. CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you assess demand across aviation platforms, including commercial, military, and general aviation, reflecting aircraft production and fleet modernization trends.

– helps you assess demand across aviation platforms, including commercial, military, and general aviation, reflecting aircraft production and fleet modernization trends. SYSTEM PERFORMANCE & EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you evaluate improvements in flight control, navigation accuracy, communication systems, and overall operational efficiency.

– helps you evaluate improvements in flight control, navigation accuracy, communication systems, and overall operational efficiency. COMPONENT INTEGRATION & INNOVATION INSIGHTS – helps you understand the role of hardware, software, and services integration in enhancing flight safety and system performance.

– helps you understand the role of hardware, software, and services integration in enhancing flight safety and system performance. END-USER ADOPTION & UTILIZATION TRENDS – helps you identify usage patterns across OEMs, aftermarket, and defense sectors, including investments in upgrades and retrofitting.

– helps you identify usage patterns across OEMs, aftermarket, and defense sectors, including investments in upgrades and retrofitting. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of key players based on technological capabilities, system integration expertise, and market expansion strategies.

Avionics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 91.53 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 147.67 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.90% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Avionics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Component Type

6. Avionics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Platform

7. Avionics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By System

8. Avionics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End User

9. Avionics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Assumptions

13. Disclaimer

14. Appendix

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