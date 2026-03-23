Video Surveillance Storage Market Surges to $14.13 billion by 2031 | CAGR 6.1%

Delray Beach, FL, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Video Surveillance Storage Market is expanding rapidly, with a projected market size rising from about USD 10.17 billion in 2025 to USD 14.13 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

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Video Surveillance Storage Market Share & Growth:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 10.17 billion

USD 10.17 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 14.13 billion

USD 14.13 billion CAGR (2025–2031): 6.1%

Video Surveillance Storage Market Analysis & Forecast:

Large enterprises are expected to hold the largest share of the video surveillance storage market due to the scale and critical importance of their surveillance operations.

By deployment mode, cloud is the fastest-growing segment in the video surveillance storage market due to expanding distributed surveillance networks and rising data volumes beyond on-premises NVR limits.

The US video surveillance storage market is strengthening due to expanding smart transportation, public safety networks, and citywide IP camera deployments in major metropolitan areas.

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Demand for video surveillance storage is accelerating as enterprises deploy high-resolution IP cameras and extend video retention periods to meet compliance and security mandates. Smart cities, transportation hubs, retail chains, and critical infrastructure sites now generate petabyte-scale video data that requires scalable CCTV storage systems and resilient network video recorder storage.

AI-driven video analytics, facial recognition, and real-time object detection are increasing metadata indexing and high-throughput retrieval requirements. Organizations are prioritizing surveillance-optimized HDDs and hybrid storage architectures engineered for continuous 24/7 write-intensive workloads. Rising cybersecurity risks are further driving the adoption of encrypted video surveillance storage and secure data management frameworks. Buyers increasingly favor vendors that provide validated VMS compatibility, centralized monitoring, and lifecycle support to ensure reliable, compliant, and scalable video surveillance storage deployments.

The global video surveillance storage market in 2025–2026 is advancing as AI-enabled security networks, smart city rollouts, and critical infrastructure upgrades generate sustained growth in high-resolution video data and long-duration retention requirements. In January 2026, Seagate Technology expanded the distribution of its surveillance-optimized SkyHawk HDD portfolio through strategic channel partnerships, strengthening scalable NVR storage for multi-site CCTV deployments.

In February 2026, Western Digital introduced a 40TB UltraSMR HDD now in customer qualification, reinforcing high-capacity video surveillance storage for petabyte-scale archives. In 2025, Dell Technologies advanced ObjectScale object storage integration to support hybrid video surveillance storage architectures across enterprise VMS environments. Honeywell expanded its CCTV hardware portfolio in 2025 to enhance end-to-end security ecosystems by aligning with embedded storage. Emerging vendors should prioritize AI-ready throughput, cybersecure video surveillance storage, energy-efficient HDD architectures, and seamless VMS interoperability to compete effectively in compliance-driven, high-density surveillance deployments.

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By organization size, large enterprises are expected to account for the largest share of the video surveillance storage market due to the scale and criticality of their surveillance operations. Global corporations, transportation networks, financial institutions, manufacturing plants, and competent city authorities deploy thousands of high-resolution IP cameras across multiple sites, generating continuous video streams and multi-petabyte archives. These environments require high-capacity CCTV storage systems, enterprise-grade NVR storage, and centralized video surveillance storage platforms engineered for 24/7 write-intensive workloads.

Adoption of AI-driven video analytics, real-time threat detection, and compliance-mandated retention policies further increases storage density and performance requirements. The market addresses these needs through scalable storage architectures, surveillance-optimized HDDs, hybrid cloud video surveillance storage, encrypted data protection, and high-availability configurations with validated VMS compatibility. Emerging vendors can capture market share by offering AI-ready throughput, seamless enterprise integration, flexible capacity-expansion models, and strong cybersecurity frameworks tailored to complex, compliance-driven surveillance infrastructures.

By deployment mode, cloud is growing at the highest rate in the video surveillance storage market as surveillance networks become geographically distributed and data volumes exceed the practical limits of on-premises NVR storage. Residential, commercial, industrial, and public facilities are centralizing thousands of IP camera feeds into cloud video surveillance storage platforms to enable unified monitoring and cross-location video search. Cloud architectures support elastic capacity expansion as 4K cameras and AI-driven video analytics increase storage density and metadata indexing requirements. They also reduce capital expenditure by shifting to subscription-based storage models while simplifying upgrades and system maintenance.

In addition, cloud-based video surveillance storage enables automated replication across regions to meet regulatory video retention mandates and ensure operational continuity. Emerging vendors can gain traction by offering bandwidth-efficient edge buffering, seamless VMS interoperability, predictable pricing models, and analytics-optimized storage tiers tailored for large-scale, distributed surveillance deployments.

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The video surveillance storage market is positioned for sustained expansion as enterprises prioritize scalable, high-capacity storage to support rapidly growing IP camera networks and AI-driven video analytics. Demand is accelerating due to 4K and multi-sensor camera adoption, longer video retention mandates, and the need for centralized management across distributed sites. Organizations require resilient CCTV storage systems and network video recorder storage architectures capable of handling continuous 24/7 write-intensive workloads while enabling fast video retrieval and metadata indexing.

Providers can capitalize on this opportunity by delivering software-defined video surveillance storage platforms with hybrid cloud integration, edge-to-core data synchronization, and AI-optimized performance tiers. Incorporating encrypted storage, granular access controls, and compliance-ready retention management enhances data protection and operational reliability. Strategic partnerships with video management system vendors, system integrators, and cloud infrastructure providers further accelerate adoption, positioning advanced video surveillance storage as a foundational component of modern security infrastructure.

The US video surveillance storage market continues to strengthen as large metropolitan areas expand innovative transportation systems, public safety networks, and citywide IP camera deployments. Federal security funding programs and state-level compliance mandates are encouraging modernization of legacy DVR environments toward scalable network video recorder storage and centralized video surveillance storage platforms. Enterprises across retail, logistics, healthcare, and education are managing thousands of high-definition camera streams, creating sustained demand for high-capacity CCTV storage systems engineered for continuous recording and extended retention.

Adoption of AI-based video analytics, real-time object detection, and cloud-connected monitoring is increasing storage throughput and metadata indexing requirements. Hybrid cloud video surveillance storage, edge recording synchronization, and encrypted data architectures are gaining traction to balance cost efficiency with regulatory compliance. Vendors that deliver seamless VMS interoperability, energy-efficient storage tiers, and secure multi-site management capabilities are well-positioned to capture growth across US deployments.

Companies in Video Surveillance Storage Market:

Companies in Video Surveillance Storage Market include Western Digital Corporation (US), Seagate Technology (US), Hitachi (Japan), Dell Technologies (US), Honeywell (US), NetApp (US), Avigilon (Canada), Bosch (Germany), Hikvision (China), and Toshiba (Japan).