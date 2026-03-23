Girls Spark Annual Summit Coming to Penn State Brandywine to Invite Teen Girls to Claim Their Power

Media, PA, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girls Spark, a Delaware Valley-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering the next generation of young women, has announced its 2026 Annual Summit, "Unstoppable," set for Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Penn State Brandywine in Media, PA. The full-day event will bring together girls ages 11 to 18 for a transformative experience built around well-being, leadership, and courage, along with dedicated workshops for parents and guardians.

"The teen girls on our leadership board chose the theme 'Unstoppable' very intentionally because 45% of high school girls in Pennsylvania feel sad or depressed," said Laura Kasper, president of the board of Girls Spark. "We know girls in our community face real pressures on their mental health, their self-image, and their sense of belonging. We want them to understand that those challenges don't define them, and they are bigger than anything standing in their way."

Girls will have a choice in participating in a variety of dynamic, interactive workshops led by accomplished female leaders, covering topics including mental health, financial literacy, self-confidence, leadership, boundary-setting, and emotional resilience. The Summit is designed to give teen girls practical tools alongside a sense of community they can carry well beyond the event itself.

Melissa Rice, Ph.D., author of The Worry Shark and The People You Meet in Real Life, will deliver the keynote address, "Unstoppable: You Are Stronger Than You Think." Drawing on her own experience navigating anxiety, feeling out of place, and ultimately finding connection through a life-changing friendship, Rice aims to show girls they are never as alone as they feel. A professional public speaker, Rice is also an assistant professor at Immaculata University and serves as Director of Programming for CogWell, a national nonprofit mental health organization.

Some of Summit’s workshops include:

● How to Communicate, Set Boundaries, and Stay True to You, designed to help high school girls navigate friendships with confidence.

● Empowering Your Image from the Inside Out will show girls that true confidence and presence start from within.

● Dream Big, Stay Grounded will explore how to dream big while staying grounded in self-care, confidence, and balance.

"Every single workshop we've curated comes back to the same core belief: that girls deserve space to figure out who they are and what they stand for," said Stormy Bell, executive director, Girls Spark. "We want them to leave with inspiration, a toolkit and a community."

The Summit will also feature a live DJ and also a vendor village showcasing local businesses and organizations committed to uplifting young women. In keeping with its commitment to community impact, the Summit will host a collection drive for menstrual products to help combat period poverty. All donations will benefit The Spot Period of No More Secrets Mind Body Spirit in Philadelphia.

Girls Spark is committed to ensuring that cost and logistics are never a barrier to participation. Free transportation will be provided from Delaware and Chester Counties, and all attendees will receive a complimentary lunch and a swag bag. Admission is $10, but no girl will be turned away for financial reasons. Girls Spark is currently accepting applications from vendors and volunteers who want to be part of the day. To register or learn more, visit: girlsspark.org/annual-summit

About Girls Spark

Founded in 2018, Girls Spark is a Delaware Valley-based nonprofit created by girls, for girls. Its mission is to provide middle and high school girls with a safe, supportive, and empowering environment where they can learn, collaborate, and overcome the social challenges of today.

Press Inquiries

Stormy Bell

stormy@girlsspark.org

484-604-9303

https://girlsspark.org/

P.O. Box 383

Kennett Square, PA 19348