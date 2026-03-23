Hanwha Vision Harnesses the “Power of the Surveillance Ecosystem” at ISC West 2026

TEANECK, N.J., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanwha Vision is putting all the pieces together at ISC West 2026, demonstrating the unlimited potential of a fully connected surveillance ecosystem. From the Wisenet 9 System on Chip (SoC) to AI analytics embedded in every camera series to audio solutions to hybrid and cloud-based VMS and access control platforms, Hanwha Vision is delivering a next-generation view of security and surveillance.

Hanwha Vision’s AI-powered cameras and devices go beyond security, turning data into analytics that can generate real business insights about an organization’s future direction. The company’s on-premises solution and cloud platforms form a truly connected ecosystem, giving customers the most options for choosing the architecture that matches their needs, budgets, and future updates.

“Our products and solutions deliver unprecedented technological capabilities and also support an intuitive user experience offering complete and transparent management of surveillance resources,” said Ramy Ayad, VP of Product Management & Innovation at Hanwha Vision. “We blend the insight of AI, the flexibility of the cloud, the peace of mind that comes with security and compliance, and the operational advantages of SaaS-driven models. It’s a future-ready roadmap for security and surveillance, grounded in Hanwha Vision’s proven performance and reliability.”

Highlights of the Hanwha Vision booth (#14025) at ISC West include:

OnCloud: This direct-to-cloud Video Management Software as a Service (VSaaS) platform offers the speed and scalability of the cloud with the benefits of edge-based recording and AI analytics. OnCloud’s non-proprietary, hardware-agnostic architecture easily integrates with existing infrastructures, helping organizations streamline their surveillance management across a single facility or multiple sites.

OnCAFE: This cloud-native access control system simplifies access control for facilities of any size, reducing the time and costs associated with system setup, device management, and user administration. OnCAFE eliminates the need for expensive on-site servers and complex IT infrastructure. Its intuitive mobile and web interfaces allow administrators to securely manage credentials, access rights, and monitor door activity remotely.

Hanwha Vision Wisenet 9 SoC: Engineered and developed in-house, the Wisenet 9 SoC is the secure and intelligent foundation of Hanwha Vision’s new flagship cameras, delivering advancements in performance and cybersecurity. Enhanced AI noise reduction uses AI to minimize video noise, maximize detail, and lower picture size, which significantly reduces bandwidth and storage. Extreme Wide Dynamic Range captures clear details in bright and dark areas. Advanced AI analytics support intelligent detection of color, bags, glasses, face masks, and gender attributes. The SoC features FIPS 140-3 Level 3 cybersecurity.

IP Audio: This unified family of network‑connected speakers, devices, and management tools adds real‑time voice communication, automated alerts, and intelligent deterrence to any surveillance environment. The lineup enables seamless integration with video systems, allowing users to trigger live or pre‑recorded announcements based on events, analytics, or operator actions. The system can produce background music and informational announcements, and users can input Text to Speech (TTS) messages that the system broadcasts as audio warnings as well as other notifications to reduce incidents of criminal behavior in public settings. Hanwha Vision also offers the Audio Beacon, a compact, purpose‑built device that pairs visual signaling with powerful audio messaging to deter unwanted behavior and guide people during critical situations.

About Hanwha Vision America

Hanwha Vision America is redefining what’s possible in safety, operations, and business intelligence, going beyond security with its continually expanding ecosystem of surveillance & vision solutions. Built on a foundation of trust, innovation in optical design, image processing, and cybersecurity, Hanwha Vision technologies combine 24/7 protection, Artificial Intelligence and cloud-based platforms with the data-powered analytics customers need to generate actionable market insights.

Hanwha Vision America is committed to developing intelligent solutions that keep businesses moving forward, empowering organizations to see more, understand deeper, and respond smarter. Discover more at www.hanwhavisionamerica.com .

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