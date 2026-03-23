CodeHunter Wins 2026 Global InfoSec Award for Next-Gen Behavioral Malware Analysis at RSAC 2026 Conference

TYSONS, Va., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CodeHunter , the Zero Trust for Code security company, today announced it has been named a winner in the Next Gen Behavioral Malware Analysis category of the 2026 Global InfoSec Awards, presented by Cyber Defense Magazine during the RSAC 2026 Conference.

The award recognizes CodeHunter’s approach to behavioral malware analysis that determines what software can do before it executes, enabling organizations to enforce Zero Trust for Code principles and stop malicious or policy-violating artifacts earlier in the security lifecycle.

Modern attackers increasingly rely on AI-generated malware, software supply chain insertion, and polymorphic techniques designed to evade traditional signature and reputation-based defenses. But most existing tools make security decisions only after code executes or after runtime indicators appear, creating a window of opportunity for attackers.

CodeHunter applies deterministic behavioral intent analysis before execution, allowing security teams to evaluate the actions an artifact is capable of performing and automatically enforce policy decisions before software runs.

“Being recognized for Next-Gen Behavioral Malware Analysis underscores a fundamental shift in how security must deal with modern threats,” said Ken Ammon, CEO of CodeHunter. “Because malware now mutates faster than signature and reputation models can keep up, security teams need to start asking: what can it do? and stop asking what code looks like. Our Zero Trust for Code approach evaluates behavioral intent before execution so organizations can make deterministic trust decisions and prevent malicious software from running in the first place.”

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. CodeHunter is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in enterprise environments,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Implementing a Pre-Execution Security Control Layer

CodeHunter’s platform analyzes inbound, internally developed, and third-party software artifacts to generate a Behavioral Intent Profile (BIP) -- a deterministic record of an artifact’s execution paths, system interactions, and potential impact. These profiles allow organizations to automatically allow, block, quarantine, or require review before artifacts execute across endpoints, cloud workloads, and CI/CD pipelines.

By transforming behavioral malware analysis from a post-execution detection technique into a pre-execution control layer, CodeHunter enables organizations to:

Prevent malicious software from executing in the first place

Reduce manual malware triage workloads

Enforce consistent security policy across development pipelines and production environments

Strengthen defenses against AI-generated and rapidly mutating threats

This capability forms the foundation of CodeHunter’s Zero Trust for Code model, which extends zero-trust principles to software artifacts themselves by evaluating behavioral intent rather than relying on signatures, indicators, or artifact origin.

About CodeHunter

CodeHunter provides Zero Trust for Code, enabling organizations to determine whether software should be trusted before it executes. Founded in 2021, with roots in U.S. government research labs, CodeHunter analyzes the behavior and intent of software artifacts prior to execution. This helps enterprises prevent malicious code from running, reduce alert overload, and automate security decisions across development pipelines, endpoints, and enterprise environments. The company focuses on organizations in regulated industries that require high assurance, operational resilience, and auditable security controls. For more information, visit www.codehunter.com .

Media Contact

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for CodeHunter

marc@mgpr.net

+1 617 877 7480

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9acef10-ccad-4850-a7dc-da472ef00606