ReversingLabs Named Winner of the Global InfoSec Awards During RSAC Conference 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSAC 2026: Booth N-4328 -- ReversingLabs (RL) the trusted name in file and software security, today announced that Spectra Assure has been named a winner in the Top Global Infosec Awards in the Groundbreaking Software Supply Chain Security Solution category from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.

"For businesses looking to deploy the latest software, speed is everything," said Mario Vuksan, CEO and co-founder, ReversingLabs. "Yet, despite this urgency, many face lengthy assessments due to a continued reliance on manual assessments and other outdated processes to ensure the software is secure, a challenge ReversingLabs will be addressing extensively at this year's RSA Conference. By recognizing Spectra Assure, Cyber Defense Magazine is showing the community how they can streamline the approval and acquisition process and deploy new software not only quickly, but with a high level of confidence."

“ReversingLabs embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The 2026 Global InfoSec Award winners were announced today during RSAC 2026 in San Francisco. You can access the complete list of winners at http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

ReversingLabs at RSAC 2026

Company executives will be on-site at this week’s RSA Conference at Booth #N-#4328, where attendees can hear why 60+ leading cyber companies and the Fortune 500 use ReversingLabs to power their software security & threat intelligence.

RL executives will also be speaking about current software supply chain challenges and opportunities. Details include:

ReversingLabs: 'Get to Yes' Faster: Simple, Scalable, and Secure Software Onboarding

'Get to Yes' Faster: Simple, Scalable, and Secure Software Onboarding Executive: Charlie Jones, Senior Director, Product Management

Charlie Jones, Senior Director, Product Management Time: Tuesday, March 24, from 1:10 PM – 1:30 PM PT

Tuesday, March 24, from 1:10 PM – 1:30 PM PT Location: In The South Briefing Center

In The South Briefing Center Topic: Enterprises face significant friction in the process of acquiring new software. Security assessments are manual, siloed, and highly reliant on third-party attestation. This leads to long review cycles, delaying the deployment of business-critical applications. During the session, Jones will outline how you can "get to yes" faster by adopting a simple, scalable, and secure software onboarding program.



Additionally, the RL booth will feature the third annual RL Book Club at RSAC. This year’s authors include:

Robert "RSnake" Hansen, author of AI's Best Friend

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 24,

2:00 pm PT Author Discussion/2:15 pm PT Book Signing and Giveaway

Paul F. Roberts and Charlie Jones, authors of Software Supply Chain Security for Dummies

Wednesday March 25

2:00 pm PT Author Discussion/2:15 pm PT Book Signing and Giveaway

For complete details on all ReversingLabs RSA activities and to schedule a meeting, visit here . For additional details on the award-winning Spectra Assure software supply chain security solution, click here .

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs is the trusted name in file and software security. We provide the modern cybersecurity platform to verify and deliver safe binaries. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and leading cybersecurity vendors, RL Spectra Core powers the software supply chain and file security insights, tracking over 422 billion searchable files with the ability to deconstruct full software binaries in seconds to minutes. Only ReversingLabs provides that final exam to determine whether a single file or full software binary presents a risk to your organization and your customers.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSAC Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Media Contact

Doug Fraim

Guyer Group

Doug@Guyergroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a5c7057-1107-4c37-860e-60caefae3a21.