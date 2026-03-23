National Workgroup Identifies High Value Opportunities at Intersection of Pharmacy Care and Interoperability

VIENNA, Va., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sequoia Project, a non-profit and leading advocate for nationwide health information technology (health IT) interoperability, today announces the release of Pharmacy Care: Use Cases for Health Information Exchange, a resource developed by the Pharmacy Workgroup as part of The Sequoia Project’s flagship Interoperability Matters program.

Pharmacies occupy a unique and essential space in the healthcare system: They are highly accessible, trusted community touchpoints that provide care services beyond simply dispensing medications. Yet pharmacy teams often are siloed from other care providers due to interoperability challenges, which create inefficiencies, increased costs, and missed opportunities to improve patient outcomes. Today’s use cases demonstrate evolving health information exchange needs through real-world community pharmacy care scenarios, including chronic disease management, hospital discharge to home, point-of-care testing, routine prescribing, and closing gaps in care.

“Pharmacies are accessible, patient-centered care destinations that continue to evolve to provide care services beyond simply dispensing medications,” said Mariann Yeager, chief executive officer of The Sequoia Project. “Improved interoperability offers pathways to integrate pharmacists more fully into team-based care by enabling timely sharing of clinical data, coordinated care planning, and visibility into pharmacist-led interventions.”

The Pharmacy Workgroup published the draft resource earlier this year and collected public stakeholder feedback that was incorporated into the resource’s final version.

“This resource highlights opportunities for interoperability to strengthen care delivery and reduce unnecessary costs,” explained Pooja Babbrah, executive vice president of strategy and industry alignment at the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs, and co-chair of the Pharmacy Workgroup. Meg Murphy, Pharmacy Workgroup co-chair and Surescripts pharmacy and regulatory affairs director, added, “This collaborative effort highlights how things are working today, what barriers continue to exist, and how things could be improved in the future.”

More than 40 organizations participating in the Interoperability Matters Pharmacy Workgroup contributed their diverse perspectives and expertise to inform this resource.

“This work reflects interest across the healthcare industry in achieving pharmacy data interoperability,” said Tricia Lee R., Pharm D, MS, PhD, chief, digital health strategies, Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy/Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT. “Moving forward, continued collaboration is essential to ensure pharmacists are connected and empowered members of the connected care team.”

Through examples of pharmacy care delivery, the use cases surface today’s interoperability gaps and reinforce the need for solutions that intentionally include pharmacists as trusted members of the care team. The workgroup will continue to increase awareness of pharmacy’s evolving technology needs with plans in the coming months to collaboratively develop a pharmacy interoperability roadmap, host a webinar featuring the pharmacy use cases, and share interoperability innovations and experiences as a community of practice.

The Pharmacy Workgroup is co-sponsored by Surescripts, National Association of Chain Drug Stores, American Pharmacists Association Foundation, and National Community Pharmacists Association.

Organizations committed to evolving the care team by improving pharmacy interoperability can contact The Sequoia Project at InteropMatters@sequoiaproject.org for more information about joining the Pharmacy Workgroup.

About The Sequoia Project

The Sequoia Project is a non-profit, 501c3, public-private collaborative chartered to advance implementation of secure, interoperable nationwide health information exchange. The Sequoia Project focuses on solving real-world interoperability challenges and brings together public and private stakeholders in forums such as the Interoperability Matters cooperative to overcome barriers. The Sequoia Project serves as the Recognized Coordinating Entity® (RCE®) for the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT’s Trusted Exchange Framework and Common AgreementTM (TEFCATM), for which it will develop, implement, and maintain the Common Agreement component of TEFCA and operationalize the Qualified Health Information Network® (QHIN™) designation and monitoring process. Visit us at SequoiaProject.org, and follow us on X ( @SequoiaProject ) and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Dawn Van Dyke Jane Bryant The Sequoia Project Spire Communications dvandyke@sequoiaproject.org jbryant@spirecomm.com 703.864.4062 571.235.4822



