Chad Lonski Joins Storm Properties, Inc. as Acquisitions Manager

TORRANCE, Calif., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Storm Properties Inc., a leading developer, owner, and manager of residential, industrial, and commercial properties, today announced that Chad Lonski has joined the company as Acquisitions Manager. Lonski brings significant experience in residential land acquisition, financial underwriting, entitlement strategy, and market analysis, further strengthening Storm’s capabilities as it expands the residential land investment portion of its business.

Lonski’s hire aligns with Storm Properties’ continued growth strategy, particularly in sourcing and evaluating residential land opportunities throughout Southern California. In his new role, he will be responsible for identifying, researching, underwriting, and managing the acquisition of land opportunities that support the company’s long-term residential investment and development objectives. He will also assist in due diligence, entitlement analysis, site planning coordination, and cultivating relationships with key public- and private-sector stakeholders.

“We are pleased to welcome Chad to Storm Properties at an important time in our company’s growth,” said Alan Kwan, Vice President of Acquisitions at Storm Properties. “As we continue to expand the residential development side of our business, Chad’s combination of analytical discipline, entitlement knowledge and understanding of Southern California housing markets will help us pursue opportunities with both precision and creativity. His background is especially well suited to the way we evaluate and unlock value in complex sites.”

For more than 50 years, Storm Properties has implemented a value-add approach that is both data-driven and entrepreneurial. The company relies on its experienced team to build and grow partnerships with neighborhoods and municipalities, while drawing on deep expertise in navigating entitlement challenges — particularly environmental considerations — to reinvent underperforming yet significant land parcels and underutilized properties for the betterment of the community.

During his tenure, Lonski has evaluated development budgets, impact fees, project timing and capital structures, and helped advance acquisitions totaling more than $231 million across sites representing more than 1,600 urban infill for-sale residential units. He also conducted extensive land use and entitlement due diligence, including review of general plans, zoning, CEQA, environmental mitigation and political risk considerations. His background also includes housing and land use policy research, giving him a well-rounded understanding of the regulatory and economic forces shaping California residential development.

Lonski earned a Bachelor of Science in Real Estate Development with a minor in Architecture from the University of Southern California. He is a licensed California real estate broker and is active in several industry organizations, including the Building Industry Association of Southern California and Orange County, where he has served on the Government Affairs Committee and as Government Affairs Chair of the NextGen Committee. He is also involved with NAIOP SoCal through its Young Professionals Group and Legislative Affairs Committee.

“Storm Properties has built an impressive reputation for taking a thoughtful, entrepreneurial approach to acquiring and repositioning land,” said Lonski. “I’m excited to join the team and contribute to the company’s continued growth, while helping identify opportunities that can create long-term value for both the company and the communities it serves.”

Storm Properties currently manages a diverse portfolio of multifamily, industrial, and retail properties, with a continued focus on strategic acquisitions and value-add opportunities. The company is actively seeking land opportunities for residential entitlement and development throughout Southern California.

Storm Properties Inc. is a subsidiary of Torrance-based Storm Industries Inc., an innovative and entrepreneurial organization with a growing family of companies. Over its long history, Storm Industries has evolved from a single brass foundry in Los Angeles into a highly diversified group of businesses operating globally.

For more information, visit Storm-Properties.com.