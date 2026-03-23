Cloudera Brings the Anywhere Cloud Era to Annual Global Data and AI Conference, EVOLVE26

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera , the only company bringing AI to data anywhere, today announced it will host its annual global data and AI conference, EVOLVE26, convening in four of the world’s leading technology markets—Singapore, Sao Paulo, New York, and Dubai.

Cloudera’s EVOLVE26 conference will bring together industry visionaries, customers, and partners to explore how enterprises can unlock the full value of AI—by accessing data anywhere, and with a consistent cloud experience that enables organizations to run AI anywhere across public clouds, on-prem data centers, and the edge.

It will focus on reducing risk, strengthening security and governance, controlling costs, and unlocking data to drive measurable business outcomes for organizations—especially those in regulated industries operating in hybrid environments.

Through visionary keynotes, industry-focused sessions, interactive hands-on labs, and exclusive “Meet the Experts” meetings, attendees will gain actionable insights into leveraging AI for transformative impact. The conference will also feature breakout sessions and technical talks centered on three core themes:

Operationalizing AI Across Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments: Discover proven strategies from pioneers successfully moving Agentic AI from pilot to production. Hear global thought leaders unpack the Era of Convergence and address real-world challenges, such as data gravity and sovereignty, equipping organizations with a clear roadmap for smarter decision-making across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Discover proven strategies from pioneers successfully moving Agentic AI from pilot to production. Hear global thought leaders unpack the Era of Convergence and address real-world challenges, such as data gravity and sovereignty, equipping organizations with a clear roadmap for smarter decision-making across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Building Enterprise Expertise and Ecosystem Advantage: Engage with a global community of data architects, partners, and AI experts through curated networking opportunities and collaborative, hands-on experiences. Advance your career through expert-led training, certifications, and candid customer case studies highlighting what worked, what didn’t, and how technology was transformed into competitive advantage.

Engage with a global community of data architects, partners, and AI experts through curated networking opportunities and collaborative, hands-on experiences. Advance your career through expert-led training, certifications, and candid customer case studies highlighting what worked, what didn’t, and how technology was transformed into competitive advantage. Designing High-Performance Data Strategies for Measurable Impact: Meet one-on-one with executives and technical specialists to shape a tailored, high-performance data strategy. Leave with fresh perspectives, practical next steps, and lasting relationships that empower you to scale innovation and deliver measurable business results.



There will also be an expo zone showcasing some of the industry’s most ground-breaking solutions for scalable and secure data management—enabling business-critical AI applications and real-time analytics at scale.

Cloudera’s Data Impact Awards will also be announced at EVOLVE26. These prestigious awards recognize outstanding data-driven projects that have made a significant business impact within their organizations, across industries, and globally.

Learn more about EVOLVE26 events . The schedule is as follows:

Singapore: August 20

Sao Paulo: September 10

New York: October 14

Dubai: November 5

“AI is only as powerful as the data strategy behind it,” said Charles Sansbury , CEO of Cloudera. “At this year’s EVOLVE26, we’re focused on helping enterprises move from experimentation to real results, unlocking the value of AI, no matter where the data lives, without compromise. By bringing together customers, partners, and industry leaders, we’re creating a space to share why a ‘data anywhere approach’ is vital for accelerating measurable business impact.”

Register for EVOLVE 26 today and inquire about sponsorship opportunities.

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only hybrid data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, on-prem data centers, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, improving security, governance, and real-time and predictive insights. The world’s largest brands across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and even save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X . Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact

Jess Hohn-Cabana

cloudera@v2comms.com