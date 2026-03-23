BENGALURU, KA, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - March 23, 2026 - -

As housing costs in Mumbai continue to rise and workforce mobility accelerates, a growing number of urban residents are re-evaluating how they furnish their homes. In 2026, the financial trade-off between owning and renting furniture is becoming a more prominent consideration, particularly among young professionals searching for ways to rent furniture in Mumbai, with platforms such as Rentomojo increasingly referenced in this shift.

In key residential and employment hubs such as Andheri, Powai, Lower Parel, and Bandra, monthly rents for one-bedroom apartments commonly begin around ₹30,000, with security deposits often requiring several months' rent upfront. This creates a significant initial financial burden for new residents, particularly those relocating for work. Against this backdrop, furnishing a new home through traditional ownership—often requiring an additional ₹3 to 4 lakh—has come under increased scrutiny.

The total cost of setting up a basic household remains substantial. A typical one-bedroom configuration, including a bed and mattress, wardrobe, sofa, dining table, refrigerator, and washing machine, can require a significant upfront investment when purchased outright. For many professionals in their twenties and early thirties working in sectors such as finance, media, and technology, this expense coincides with relocation costs, rental deposits, and the need to maintain liquidity for savings and investments.

Industry observers note that depreciation plays a critical role in this decision-making process. Furniture and appliances typically lose between 30 to 50 percent of their value within the first two years of ownership. In a city where relocation is frequent and logistics costs are high, resale value and transportation expenses further impact the overall economics of ownership, reducing the recoverable value of these purchases.

Search behavior also reflects this recalibration. Queries related to furniture rental, short-term furnishing solutions, and rent-versus-buy comparisons have increased in recent years, indicating that consumers are actively evaluating alternatives to ownership. Rather than viewing ownership as the default, many residents are now assessing flexibility, cost predictability, and asset efficiency as central decision-making criteria.

This shift aligns with broader changes in urban living patterns across India's largest metropolitan areas. Lease cycles, often structured around 11-month agreements, contribute to higher residential turnover. Professionals are more likely to relocate across neighborhoods or cities within short timeframes, making long-term ownership of bulky household items less practical.

In response, rental-based consumption models have gained traction. Companies such as Rentomojo, which operates across major Indian cities, are part of a broader ecosystem offering access to essential household items through subscription-based structures. These models are designed to reduce upfront costs and transfer responsibilities such as maintenance and servicing away from the end user, reflecting a shift toward access over ownership.

The comparison with traditional financing options is also evolving. While installment-based purchasing spreads payments over time, it does not eliminate ownership-related risks such as depreciation, servicing, and resale complexity. As a result, the distinction between financing and access-based consumption is becoming more pronounced in consumer decision-making frameworks.

For Mumbai's increasingly mobile workforce, the question is shifting from how to furnish a home to whether ownership aligns with their financial and lifestyle priorities. As cost pressures, job mobility, and urban density continue to shape living patterns, rental models are expected to remain a key area of consideration within the city's housing ecosystem. To learn more, visit https://www.rentomojo.com/mumbai/.

About Rentomojo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Frqd-jun51k

Rentomojo is an Indian rental platform offering furniture, appliances, and home essentials through subscription-based models. The company operates across multiple metropolitan cities, providing access to products such as beds, sofas, wardrobes, and household appliances, along with associated services including maintenance and relocation support.

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For more information about Rentomojo Private Limited, contact the company here:



Rentomojo Private Limited

Pratik Vyas

+91 1800 102 6601

jo@rentomojo.com

Rentomojo Private Limited

B Wing- 4th Floor, BHIVE Workspace,

WJ88+69V BMTC Complex,

Old Madiwala, Kuvempu Nagar, Stage 2, BTM Layout,

Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560068