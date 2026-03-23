Educational Video Licensing Market Analysis 2020-2025, 2026-2030, 2035

Dublin, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Educational Video Licensing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The educational video licensing market is undergoing rapid expansion, projected to grow from $3.99 billion in 2025 to $4.62 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. Key drivers in this growth include the increasing adoption of digital learning platforms, the rising demand for online education, expanding smartphone penetration, and significant corporate training initiatives.

Anticipated to burgeon to $8.26 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.6%, the growth trajectory is propelled by government initiatives favoring digital education, edtech investments, personalized learning preferences, cloud-based content delivery expansions, and an intensified focus on STEM and skills-based education. Notable trends include integrating AI and analytics in video platforms, developing interactive and gamified content, advancing VR and AR educational videos, and innovating with microlearning and multilingual content offerings.

The demand for high-quality educational video content is pivotal in this market's expansion. As educators increasingly incorporate video-based instructional materials, the need for premium content is evident. Educational video licensing ensures schools and universities can legally integrate such materials into curricula, aligning with copyright regulations-a trend highlighted by a 2024 ScreenPal survey indicating 53% of educators used more video content than the previous year.

Innovation is at the forefront as major companies in the educational video licensing market invest in advanced solutions like intelligent content integration systems. In October 2024, Informit launched Explore Media, enhancing its platform with a curated collection of ad-free educational content, promoting efficiency and personalized learning. Similarly, in February 2025, Newsela Inc. acquired Generation Genius Inc. for $100 million, integrating engaging science and math videos into its portfolio, catering to K-12 education demands.

Field leaders include LinkedIn Corporation, BBC Studios Distribution Ltd., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., among others. Regionally, North America remained the dominant market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised as the fastest-growing region. Countries like Australia, China, India, and the USA are crucial contributors to this dynamic landscape.

Report Scope

The report explores the largest and fastest-growing regions in the educational video licensing market, evaluating its connection to the broader economic landscape, demography, and related markets. It addresses questions about technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer preferences.

Defines market characteristics, including product innovations and service offerings.

Provides a comprehensive supply chain analysis and lists competitors at each stage.

Highlights emerging technology trends and strategies for leveraging advancements.

Assesses regulatory frameworks and investment flows affecting market growth.

Segments data by license type, content type, delivery mode, distribution channel, and end-user.

Covers market growth forecasts considering key influencing factors.

Analyzes total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness based on a quantitative scoring framework.

Offers regional and country-specific breakdowns, highlighting historical and forecast growth patterns.

Features detailed competitive analysis with a focus on leading companies and relevant financial deals.

Ranks companies using a multi-parameter scoring matrix based on market presence, innovation, and brand recognition.

Markets Covered: Single-User, Multi-User, Institutional, Other License Types

Content Type: K-12, Higher Education, Corporate Training, Other Content Types

Delivery Mode: Online Streaming, Downloadable Content, Physical Media

Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Third-Party Platforms, Other Channels

End-User: Schools, Colleges, Universities, Corporate, Others

Companies Mentioned: LinkedIn, BBC Studios, McGraw-Hill Education, Udemy, Coursera, and more.

Geographical Coverage: Includes countries like Australia, Brazil, China, and regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, North America, and more.

Time Series: Includes five-year historic and ten-year forecasts.

Data Features: Market size ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, and more.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Educational Video Licensing market report include:

LinkedIn Corp.

BBC Studios Distribution Ltd.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Udemy Inc.

Coursera Inc.

ProQuest LLC

Skillsoft Corp.

Discovery Education Inc.

Copyright Clearance Center Inc.

TED Conferences LLC

National Geographic Society

PBS Distribution LLC

Swank Motion Pictures Inc.

CuriosityStream Inc.

Motion Picture Licensing Corp.

Films Media Group LLC

Infobase Holdings Inc.

ClickView Ltd.

Kanopy Inc.

Pearson Education Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t80w4g

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