RegEd Expands AI-Powered Advertising Review with the Launch of AI Compliance PreCheck for Broker-Dealers

Raleigh, NC, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of compliance solutions for financial services firms, today announced the launch of AI Compliance PreCheckSM for Broker-Dealers, a new capability within its AI-Powered Advertising Review solution. By embedding AI-driven compliance intelligence earlier in the advertising content lifecycle, AI Compliance PreCheck enables firms to quickly identify potentially problematic language, validate required disclosures, and receive AI-driven revision suggestions before materials are formally submitted for compliance review.

As regulatory expectations continue to evolve and marketing teams move faster across digital channels, broker-dealers face growing pressure to balance speed-to-market with consistent compliance oversight. In this context, the traditional submit-review-revise cycle does not scale. AI Compliance PreCheck introduces a proactive, AI-assisted layer of compliance that helps content creators and compliance teams identify risk earlier, align content with firm policies and FINRA requirements, and submit higher-quality, compliance ready materials.

AI Compliance PreCheck helps broker-dealers significantly reduce rework, accelerate approvals, and improve the overall quality and compliance readiness of marketing content – delivering cleaner submissions, fewer review cycles, and faster time to market without sacrificing compliance rigor.

AI-Enabled Compliance Across the Advertising Review Lifecycle, Powered by Eddie

AI Compliance PreCheck builds on the AI-driven intelligence Eddie already delivers within RegEd’s Advertising Review solution, including AI-assisted reviews, disclosures management, media transcription, and advanced document comparison. Eddie applies regulatory guidance, firm policy, and workflow automation consistently across the full advertising review lifecycle.

With AI Compliance PreCheck, that intelligence now extends upstream to the point of submission. Content submitters can now receive immediate, actionable AI-driven compliance feedback prior to entering the formal review process, gaining early visibility into potential compliance risk, disclosure gaps, and misalignment with firm policies. By introducing guidance earlier in the process, firms can reduce avoidable review cycles, improve submission quality, and maintain strong governance across the full content lifecycle.

“AI Compliance PreCheck reflects how we’re continuing to embed AI where it creates the most value for our customers,” said Ethan Floyd, Chief Product Officer at RegEd. “By extending compliance guidance upstream to the point of submission, firms can help both compliance and marketing teams move faster without sacrificing compliance rigor.”

Key capabilities extended to the point of submission:

Problematic language detection – Identifies potentially misleading, promissory, exaggerated, or non-compliant statements aligned with FINRA advertising standards.

Suggested revisions – Provides AI-generated recommendations to help content authors remediate issues before submission.

Disclosure alignment – Flags missing or insufficient disclosures and suitability language based on regulatory expectations and firm-defined requirements.

Policy and brand consistency – Supports alignment with firm-approved messaging, disclosures, and internal advertising standards.

Through these capabilities, AI Compliance PreCheck delivers measurable benefits for broker-dealers by:

Cutting rework before it starts through earlier identification of compliance risk

Improving submission quality with actionable, AI-driven feedback for content creators

Accelerating approval timelines by increasing first-pass approval rates

Scaling compliance oversight without adding manual effort as content volume grows

AI Compliance PreCheck for Broker-Dealers is now available to RegEd clients. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.reged.com.





About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.



