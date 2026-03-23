Renting ACs, Fridges, and Washing Machines Emerges as a Growing Trend in Delhi NCR’s 2026 Rental Economy

BENGALURU, KA, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - March 23, 2026 - -

Rising relocation frequency and upfront furnishing costs are prompting a shift in how urban renters in Delhi NCR equip their homes, with appliance rental platforms such as Rentomojo gaining visibility as alternatives to traditional ownership models. Across key residential and employment hubs such as Noida, Gurugram, Dwarka, and South Delhi, professionals moving into new roles often encounter a common challenge: setting up essential household appliances in unfurnished rental apartments. Industry estimates suggest that purchasing a basic set of appliances—including a refrigerator, washing machine, and air conditioner—can require an upfront investment ranging from ₹70,000 to ₹1.2 lakh, depending on brand, specifications, and installation requirements. For more inforamtion visit: www.rentomojo.com/delhi/appliances-on-rent.

For many renters, particularly those early in their careers or relocating frequently, this initial cost coincides with other expenses such as security deposits, brokerage fees, and moving costs. As a result, alternative models that distribute costs over time are drawing increased attention.

In parallel, ongoing ownership costs continue to factor into consumer decision-making. Maintenance expenses for appliances such as air conditioners and washing machines can add incremental annual costs, while resale values may decline over time depending on usage and market conditions. These considerations are becoming more relevant in a rental ecosystem characterized by relatively short lease cycles, often around 11 months, and frequent intra-city movement.

Market observers note a growing interest in flexible consumption models across urban India, particularly among younger professionals working in technology, consulting, and services sectors. While comprehensive public data on appliance rental adoption remains limited, anecdotal indicators—including increased online search activity for rental-related queries and the expansion of rental platforms—suggest rising awareness of non-ownership options.

Companies operating in this segment, including Rentomojo, have developed subscription-based models that provide access to appliances without requiring full upfront payment. These services typically bundle delivery, installation, maintenance, and in some cases relocation support into a single monthly fee structure.

According to company disclosures, such platforms offer rental plans with varying tenures, allowing users to align appliance usage with their expected duration of stay in a particular residence. Some providers also offer post-paid billing cycles and refundable security deposits, which may reduce the initial financial burden compared to outright purchases.

Industry analysts highlight that rental and subscription-based consumption models have gained traction globally across multiple categories, including furniture, electronics, and mobility. In urban Indian markets, this trend is often linked to increasing workforce mobility, evolving consumer preferences, and a shift toward asset-light lifestyles.

At the same time, ownership remains a preferred option for households with longer-term housing stability, where the total cost of use over several years may justify the initial investment. As a result, the choice between renting and buying appliances is increasingly being framed as a function of individual financial planning, expected duration of use, and lifestyle flexibility rather than a one-size-fits-all decision.

Delhi NCR, as one of India's largest and most dynamic rental markets, provides a relevant case study for this transition. With a steady influx of professionals and ongoing residential mobility across its satellite cities, the region continues to reflect broader shifts in urban consumption patterns.

As rental platforms expand their presence and consumers continue to evaluate cost structures more closely, appliance rental is expected to remain part of the broader conversation around how urban households manage essential expenses in high-mobility environments. To learn more, visit https://www.rentomojo.com/delhi.

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About Rentomojo

Rentomojo is an Indian rental platform offering furniture and appliance subscription services across multiple cities. Its product categories include beds, sofas, wardrobes, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and other household essentials. The company provides delivery, installation, maintenance support, and flexible rental tenures through its online platform and physical experience centers.

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For more information about Rentomojo Private Limited, contact the company here:



Rentomojo Private Limited

Pratik Vyas

+91 1800 102 6601

jo@rentomojo.com

Rentomojo Private Limited

B Wing- 4th Floor, BHIVE Workspace,

WJ88+69V BMTC Complex,

Old Madiwala, Kuvempu Nagar, Stage 2, BTM Layout,

Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560068