Geothermal Heat Pump Market Outlook Report 2026-2030: Projected to Hit USD 6.71 Billion by 2030 - AI-Native Cooling Solutions and Decarbonization Mandates Drive Market Growth

Dublin, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global geothermal heat pump market is projected to expand by USD 6.71 billion between 2025 and 2030, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, covering roughly 25 significant vendors worldwide.

Current market dynamics underscore the influence of national decarbonization mandates, the industrialization of low-carbon thermal infrastructure, and the rise of AI-native geothermal cooling solutions on market growth. Additionally, the strategic expansion of subscription-based geothermal retrofitting and advances in energy sovereignty are shaping the market environment.

The report synthesizes data collected from primary and secondary industry sources, offering valuable insights into market sizing, regional segmentation, and vendor landscapes. Furthermore, it includes both historical and forecast data, providing a thorough understanding of market trends and predictions.

Segmentation of the Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market:

By End-User:

Residential

Non-residential

By Type:

Closed loop system

Open loop system

By Application:

Horizontal loop

Vertical loop

Pond loop

By Region:

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Sweden

North America: US, Canada, Mexico

APAC: China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Thailand

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Chile

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, UAE, Egypt

Rest of World (ROW)

Key drivers for future growth include the rise of net-zero energy buildings, district-scale geothermal pilots, high-temperature output systems, steam-cycle integration, and innovations in advanced drilling automation and subsurface heat exchangers.

Report Highlights:

Global geothermal heat pump market size and forecast

Industry analysis and vendor landscape

A detailed vendor analysis aids in enhancing market positioning, highlighting leading vendors. The report predicts upcoming trends and challenges, helping businesses strategize effectively to leverage growth opportunities.

The multi-source analysis, leveraging key metrics such as profit, pricing, and competition, provides a comprehensive, reliable data synthesis. The market research includes a competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology, grounded in both qualitative and quantitative research to ensure precise market growth forecasting.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AAON Inc.

Aermec S.p.A.

Ariston Holding NV

Bard HVAC

BDR Thermea Group

Carrier Global Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

GeoSmart Energy

Glen Dimplex Group.

Heliotherm Warmepumpentechnik

Johnson Controls International

LG Electronics Inc.

Maritime Geothermal Ltd.

MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NIBE Industrier AB

OCHSNER Warmepumpen GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH

Trane Technologies plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/durggz

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