AI Datasets and Licensing for Academic Research and Publishing Market 2025-2029 - Synthetic Data Emerges as Key Driver in AI Research Market Expansion

Dublin, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Datasets and Licensing for Academic Research and Publishing Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI datasets and licensing for academic research and publishing market is set to expand significantly, forecasted to grow by USD 1.28 billion from 2024 to 2029, at an impressive CAGR of 29.7% during the period. This market analysis offers comprehensive insight into market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, while evaluating around 25 key vendors.

The current market scenario, along with emerging trends and drivers, forms the crux of this detailed analysis. Notably, the rise of large-scale generative models has escalated demand for specialized datasets, while a heightened focus on AI ethics, fairness, and new regulatory frameworks continues to shape the industry. Strategic initiatives by governments and public-private partnerships aim to democratize AI research capabilities further, powering market growth.

This comprehensive study synthesizes primary and secondary information, including inputs from industry experts. It includes granular market size data, segmented with regional analysis, and a detailed vendor landscape, encompassing historic and forecast data.

The market segmentation is outlined below:

By Application: Training Fine tuning RAG Inference

By Type: Proprietary licensing Subscription-based Open access and public licensing Enterprise licensing

By End-User: Life sciences and pharmaceuticals Food science Chemistry Engineering and material science

By Region: North America: US, Canada, Mexico Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, The Netherlands, Spain APAC: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia South America: Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Middle East and Africa: UAE, South Africa, Turkey Rest of World (ROW)



This analysis highlights synthetic data's ascendance as a viable and essential alternative, driving growth. Additionally, the proliferation of data-centric AI and integrated MLOps platforms, paired with the surge in demand for specialized, domain-specific, and multimodal datasets, further catalyzes market dynamics.

The report covers crucial areas:

Market sizing and forecast for global AI datasets and licensing for academic research and publishing

Industry analysis including vendor analysis

A thorough vendor analysis is included to enhance client market positioning. This report details industry leaders. Upcoming trends and challenges that impact market growth are addressed, aiding in strategic action to capitalize on opportunities.

Presented through detailed data synthesis and analysis, this comprehensive market assessment highlights key industry influencers and offers reliable insights drawn from extensive research. The report maps the competitive landscape and employs a rigorous vendor selection methodology, integrating qualitative and quantitative research to accurately project market evolution.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

American Chemical Society

Baidu Inc.

ByteDance Ltd.

Clarivate PLC

Copyright Clearance Center Inc.

DataCite

Digital Science and Research Solutions Ltd.

Elsevier Ltd.

Informa PLC

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Inc.

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

OpenAI

ProQuest LLC

SAGE Publications Inc.

Springer Verlag GmbH

Taylor and Francis

Wolters Kluwer NV

Zenodo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h1g89d

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