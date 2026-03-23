Associa’s Northern California and Southern California Regions Earn 2026 Best and Brightest Honors

Dallas, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest residential community management company, is proud to announce that its Northern California and Southern California regions have been named among the 2026 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For by the National Association for Business Resources.

This marks the eighth consecutive year that Associa’s Northern California region has earned the designation and the sixth consecutive year for its Southern California region, reflecting the teams’ continued commitment to fostering strong workplace cultures and delivering excellence for employees and the communities they serve.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For program honors organizations that distinguish themselves through innovative human resources practices and a strong commitment to employee engagement. Winners are evaluated by an independent research firm across several categories, including compensation, benefits, employee enrichment, recruitment, leadership, work-life blend, community initiatives, and company performance.

“These recognitions reflect the dedication our teams bring to creating workplaces where employees feel supported, empowered, and inspired to grow,” said Jennifer Severance, Vice President of Human Resources. “Earning this honor year after year speaks to the strength of our culture and the shared commitment of our Northern California and Southern California regions.”

At Associa, investing in people remains central to the company’s long-term success. By cultivating collaborative environments, supporting professional development, and prioritizing employee engagement, Associa continues to build teams that deliver exceptional service and meaningful value to client communities.

“We are honored to see both of these regions recognized by the Best and Brightest program,” said Associa CEO John Carona. “This achievement underscores our focus on workplace excellence and the outstanding people who help drive our success every day.”

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About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 19,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Meagan Byrne, meagan@truepointagency.com