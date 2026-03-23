Salmon Fish Market Trends and Company Analysis 2026-2034: Total Revenue Expected to Double by 2034, Driven by Rising Health Awareness

Dublin, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Salmon Fish Market Global Forecast Report by Form, Species, Distribution Channel, Countries and Company Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Salmon Fish Market is expected to grow at a steady rate, from US$ 16.52 Billion in 2025 to US$ 30.24 Billion in 2034, at a CAGR of 6.95% from 2026 to 2034. This is because of the rising demand for fish that is rich in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, as well as the rising awareness about health and the production of farmed fish.

The global popularity of salmon fish has increased to a great extent due to the increasing health awareness and demand for healthy protein sources. The demand for salmon fish has increased to a great extent among the people of North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region as they have started including salmon fish in their healthy diet. The increased availability of salmon fish due to the growth of aquaculture and the rising foodservice, retail, and home cooking trends have increased the demand for salmon fish.

Rising Health Awareness and Demand for Nutritious Protein

As per the American Heart Association, two servings of fatty fish like salmon should be taken every week to meet the demands of EPA and DHA. The increasing awareness about health around the world is one of the major factors that is contributing to the growth of the salmon fish market. Consumers are increasingly looking for healthy foods that can give them the benefits of heart health, brain function, and overall wellness.

Salmon fish is widely known for its high composition of omega-3 fatty acids, high-quality protein, and essential vitamins, making it a favorite among health-conscious consumers. Doctors and nutritionists have been recommending salmon fish in their diet, further increasing the demand. The increasing number of people suffering from lifestyle diseases has made consumers look for healthier alternatives to animal protein, further increasing the demand for salmon fish.

Expansion of Aquaculture and Improved Supply Availability

Notwithstanding the fact that 70% of the Earth's surface is covered by the oceans, fish accounts for only 6% of all protein sources produced for human consumption. The UN estimates that the global population will reach 9.7 billion in 2050. The emergence of salmon aquaculture has played a significant role in the development of the market by ensuring a stable supply of affordable products. Improvements in farming technologies, breeding, and feed conversion have ensured that production capacity is increased without compromising on quality.

Aquaculture has reduced the dependence on wild catch, ensuring that products are available throughout the year in the global market. Improvements in cold chain logistics and processing have further ensured that the reach of distribution is expanded. As sustainable production in aquaculture continues to increase, products from salmon are increasingly available to emerging markets and middle-class consumers, ensuring that demand in the global market continues to increase. Salmon is the most valuable fish in the world, with a harvest of 2.2 million tonnes of salmon (approximately 1 billion head of fish producing USD $15.4 billion per year).

Growing Popularity in Foodservice and Ready-to-Eat Products

Rising demand from the restaurant, hotel, and ready-to-eat food industries is driving the salmon market. Salmon is a staple in high-end restaurants, sushi, smoked fish, and ready meals. Busy lives have driven the demand for processed and convenient salmon foods such as frozen fish and ready meals. The establishment of retail seafood counters and online grocery shopping has also driven the growth. As the foodservice and convenience food markets continue to grow globally, the demand for salmon continues to rise. December 2024, BioMar, an aquafeed producer, has launched a new functional feed that will help farmed fish survive in challenging conditions, such as salmonid rickettsial septicaemia (SRS) outbreaks.

High Production Costs and Price Volatility

High production costs are a major problem in the salmon fish market. Aquaculture is linked with high costs, such as feed costs, health costs, and compliance costs. Differences in the cost of feed and operational costs may influence profitability and market prices. These are linked with high consumer prices, which may limit demand in sensitive markets. Cost-effectiveness while maintaining quality is a major problem for producers.

Environmental and Sustainability Concerns

Environmental issues and sustainability are some of the factors that pose challenges to salmon farming. Issues such as water pollution, diseases, and the disruption of the ecosystem have been a concern. This has led to the need for sustainable sourcing and sustainable farming. This is in addition to the investment that is needed in order to ensure sustainability. Sustainability is a challenge to the salmon fish market.

Fresh Salmon Fish Market

The market for fresh salmon fish is driven by the demand for quality and less-processed fish. Fresh salmon fish is in high demand due to its natural taste, texture, and health benefits. Fresh salmon fish is linked to the highest quality and health benefits, particularly the omega-3 and protein values. The increasing trend of healthy eating, gourmet, and fresh food consumption drives the demand. The development of cold chain infrastructure has increased the availability of fresh salmon fish in the local and international markets. Supermarkets and fish markets now showcase fresh salmon fish cuts and fillets. Due to the continuous drive for freshness and health benefits, the fresh salmon fish market experiences strong demand in the international market.

Canned Salmon Fish Market

The market for canned salmon fish has several advantages, including convenience, longer shelf life, and economy. Canned salmon fish is in high demand as a consumer product for salads, sandwiches, and ready-to-cook food, especially in places where fresh fish is not easily accessible. It is an economical way of enjoying the nutritional benefits of salmon fish without the need for refrigeration. The rising demand for convenience and value-for-money products is also contributing to the growth of the canned salmon market. Canned salmon fish is in demand as an institutional product as well.

Chinook Salmon Fish Market

The fish market for Chinook salmon is driven by its premium quality and flavor. Chinook salmon is famous for its high fat content, enormous size, and incredible flavor. This makes it highly sought after in the luxury culinary and retail market. The demand for Chinook salmon for grilling, baking, and other luxury culinary purposes is very high. The supply of Chinook salmon is low compared to other varieties of salmon. This is why it is so pricey. The demand for luxury seafood experiences is on the rise.

Red Salmon Fish Market

The red salmon fish market, also known as the sockeye salmon fish market, is valued for its red flesh, firm texture, and distinctive taste. It is in great demand in fresh, frozen, and canned forms. The red salmon fish is in great demand in the market due to its strong taste and attractive color. The red salmon fish market is stable due to its popularity in North America and export markets. With increasing awareness among consumers about various types of salmon fish, the red salmon fish market is also gaining popularity.

Salmon Fish Retail Market

The retail market for the salmon fish is very significant in the global value chain as it enables the producers to access the final consumer directly. The retail market is dominated by supermarkets, hypermarkets, seafood shops, and online websites. The retail market offers salmon fish to the consumer in different forms, such as fresh, frozen, smoked, and packaged fish. This helps to satisfy the different demands of the consumers. Online shopping and home delivery services are also increasing the retail sales of salmon fish. The retail market is a significant factor in the development of the salmon market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $30.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Salmon Fish Market

6. Market Share Analysis

7. Form

8. Species

9. Distribution Channel

10. Countries

11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12. SWOT Analysis

12..2 Weakness

13. Company Analysis



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Salmon Fish market report include:

Sea trade

Atlantic Capes Fisheries, Inc.

Atalanta Corporation

Ideal Foods Ltd.

Sea Delights

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2uepp

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