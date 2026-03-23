Brandfuel.ai and Hairball.io Announce Partnership to Deliver the First AI-Native Product Publishing Workflow for NetSuite Merchants

LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandfuel.ai, the AI-native Product Experience Management (PXM) platform built for the post-PIM era, today announced a strategic partnership with Hairball.io, a leading NetSuite integration provider and 2025 Inc. 5000 honoree, to deliver the first unified workflow connecting ERP product creation, multi-channel distribution, and AI-driven merchandising across every sales channel and language.

Hairball ranked No. 673 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, reflecting its rapid growth as one of the most trusted NetSuite integration partners for modern ecommerce brands.

The partnership addresses a longstanding gap in the commerce technology stack: while ERP systems manage product data and integration platforms distribute that data across channels, the work of actually merchandising and selling those products has remained fragmented across disconnected tools and manual workflows.

Together, Brandfuel and Hairball are introducing a unified solution that connects product operations and product storytelling into a single operational system.

The joint solution debuts this week at Shoptalk Las Vegas.

Solving the disconnect between systems of record and systems of engagement

Many ecommerce brands rely on a now familiar technology stack:

NetSuite serves as the system of record, managing SKUs, pricing, inventory, and operational product data.

Shopify powers ecommerce storefronts where those products are presented and purchased.

Klaviyo drives the customer engagement layer, delivering the email and lifecycle marketing campaigns that bring shoppers back to discover those products.

Marketplaces like Amazon, Walmart, and Target Plus extend distribution across additional sales channels.

Integration providers like Hairball ensure that product and order data flow reliably between these systems.

But once those records are created and distributed, ecommerce and marketing teams are often left to manually create product descriptions, merchandising collections, and channel-specific content across multiple platforms and languages. It’s a daunting, labor-bound task.

The Brandfuel–Hairball partnership closes that gap by connecting the operational systems that manage products with the merchandising systems and content that actually sell them:

“We’ve spent years helping brands build and scale on NetSuite, and one of the consistent challenges we’ve seen is what happens after the data leaves the ERP. The merchandising layer has remained fragmented and manual. What makes this partnership especially compelling is that the Brandfuel team brings deep, real-world ecommerce experience to solving that problem. Having worked alongside their leadership for years, we know they understand the operational realities our customers face. Together, we’re delivering a more complete solution that turns product data into high-performing, channel-ready experiences at scale,” Diego Terra, Hairball.io CEO.

A unified workflow for modern commerce

Together, the companies are introducing a unified workflow designed for two realities of modern commerce.

Some brands sell a small number of products that demand deep storytelling. For these companies, Brandfuel unlocks the full range of digital content across the organization—product briefs, design assets, catalogs, photography, and marketing materials—to create rich product experiences optimized for search, generative discovery (GEO), and digital merchandising across every sales channel and language.

Other retailers manage thousands of SKUs arriving from fragmented supplier data sources. For these businesses, Brandfuel uses AI to ingest and interpret product information from disparate inputs—vendor feeds, PDFs, spreadsheets, catalogs, and legacy systems—and transform that data into unique, on-brand product descriptions ready for publication across ecommerce storefronts, marketplaces, and international markets.

Hairball ensures the operational product data moves seamlessly from NetSuite into the modern commerce ecosystem.

Brandfuel ensures those products are presented on every product surface in a way that actually sells and ensures product catalogs are ready for the emerging world of agentic commerce.

Launching at Shoptalk

Brandfuel will be showcasing the partnership at Shoptalk Las Vegas this week.

Retailers interested in learning more can visit the Brandfuel booth SU21 in the Spark Startup Pavilion to discuss how the combined solution can streamline product onboarding, channel distribution, and AI-driven merchandising across all markets and sales channels.

Contact Information:

Kent Deverell, kdeverell@brandfuel.ai

About Brandfuel.ai

Brandfuel.ai is an AI-native Product Experience Management platform designed to help brands create, optimize, and scale product experiences across ecommerce channels. Built for the post-PIM era, Brandfuel enables merchants to transform static product information into dynamic merchandising and marketing assets that improve discovery, engagement, and conversion.