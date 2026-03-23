Reach Security Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSAC Conference 2026

Reach Security Wins Pioneering Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) in the 14th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2026

San Francisco, CA. MARCH 23, 2026 – Reach Security – the AI-Native Security Controls Operating System – is proud to announce it has won the Pioneering Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. Additionally, Reach received two further awards:

Best Solution AI Exposure Management (AIEM)

Market Disruptor Configuration Risk Intelligence

“We’re thrilled to receive three of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 14th anniversary as one of the world’s leading independent cybersecurity news and information providers. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Garrett Hamilton, founder and CEO of Reach Security.

Reach Security’s AI-Native Security Controls Operating System integrates with an organization’s existing security controls to identify blind spots across their defenses, prioritize fixes, automatically remediate misconfigurations and drift, and activate unused defensive capabilities. It continuously validates that security posture remains strong as enterprise environments and the threat landscape evolve.

“Reach Security embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Reach Security is thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

Please join us at the #RSAC RSAC Conference 2026, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our red-carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online at our website, our blog and our social media channels.

About Reach Security

Reach Security is defining AI-native exposure management by bridging the gap between identifying security risks and taking action to fix them. The platform uncovers misconfigurations, control weaknesses, and other exposures, then drives prioritized, guided remediation at scale. By integrating with existing security tools, Reach delivers clarity, automation, and operational value in minutes - helping organizations reduce risk and maximize the impact of their current investments. For more information please visit: www.reach.security.

Reach Security PR Contact

Paula Elliott

Managing Director

C8 Consulting Ltd

reachsecurity@c8consulting.co.uk

About the Global InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s thirteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSAC Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive

Email: marketing@cyberdefensemagazine.com

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468

International: 1-646-586-9545

Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com