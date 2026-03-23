Candidate Rodriguez Calls for Action To Stabilize New Mexico’s ‘Too Big To Fail’ Presbyterian Healthcare Services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republican gubernatorial candidate Duke Rodriguez today challenged New Mexico’s government leaders to take action to stabilize Presbyterian Healthcare Services, one of the state’s most expansive and vital healthcare networks. Rodriguez argues that Presbyterian’s ballooning financial losses, which total more than $1 billion in operating losses over the last three years, along with a recent credit downgrade, signal an organization on the verge of collapse.

“The pressures on Presbyterian threaten healthcare access for hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans, multitudes of jobs, and also taxpayers who may be asked to fund a bailout,” Rodriguez warned. “New Mexico’s current governor and its legislature should have started fixing this situation yesterday.”

Rodriguez’s plea for action follows Fitch Ratings’ negative outlook on Presbyterian’s credit rating, as shown at https://www.fitchratings.com/research/us-public-finance/fitch-downgrades-presbyterian-healthcare-services-nm-to-aa-outlook-negative-24-02-2026, and Presbyterian’s last financial disclosure of 2025, which showed that the organization lost around half a billion dollars in 2025 alone. That report is available at https://emma.msrb.org/P11927945-P11472440-P11922571.pdf

Rodriguez is currently seeking the Republican nomination for governor and has highlighted his experience working in the healthcare field. Rodriguez once headed Lovelace, a competitor to Presbyterian, and also led New Mexico’s Human Services Department as Secretary in the 1990s.

“These sustained losses signal deep structural problems, rather than merely the normal ups and downs of the industry. New Mexico’s leaders can no longer ignore the problem, especially because Presbyterian may be New Mexico’s version of the company that is ‘too big to fail.’”

According to Presbyterian’s financial disclosures, the healthcare behemoth employs over 15,000 people in communities across the state. Nearly one in four New Mexicans is covered by Presbyterian’s insurance plan, and one in three New Mexicans receives care at Presbyterian’s vast network of hospitals and clinics.

Presbyterian also serves as a Managed Care Organization for New Mexico’s Medicaid program. Presbyterian is responsible for a significant proportion of New Mexicans on Medicaid. With much of its revenue tied to Medicaid, Medicare, and other public programs, Presbyterian’s financial stability directly impacts taxpayer exposure.

Rodriguez recommended immediate and proactive steps to prevent service disruptions, workforce reductions, and ripple effects on the rest of New Mexico’s healthcare providers. “Presbyterian’s system touches nearly every New Mexico family in some way,” Rodriguez reiterated. “If it fails or falls, it will bring a lot down with it.”

New Mexico’s current administration has touted progress in all aspects of healthcare, from enrollment to malpractice reform. Recently, the New York Times praised New Mexico as an “Obamacare” “success story” in an article viewable at https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/20/health/obamacare-new-mexico-subsidies-states.html, and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has bragged about extending insurance subsidies. See https://www.governor.state.nm.us/2026/01/06/new-mexico-fills-gap-after-congress-lets-aca-tax-credits-expire-bewell-enrollees-shielded-from-premium-hikes-as-subsidies-lapse/.

“No one wants to be the bearer of bad news, but I will come out and say it: the ‘success story’ narrative does not add up,” Rodriguez argued. “We do not have anything to boast about when people desperately need subsidies to get insurance, or when our state’s flagship private healthcare system teeters on the brink of failure.”

Rodriguez believes that creative, unorthodox, and strategic solutions can save Presbyterian and work for New Mexico in the long run.

“This might sound radical, but hear me out: we should explore a partnership or even a merger between Presbyterian and the University of New Mexico Hospital system. The University healthcare system brings many advantages to the table: a property tax mill levy for consistent funding, tort protection, purchasing power, and a pipeline of doctors, nurses, and other professionals.”

Presbyterian Healthcare Services is a non-profit corporation, which means a sale of assets or accounts could potentially be used to establish a community-based trust dedicated to guaranteed care and long-term stability.

“The typical incremental reforms will not cut it this time,” Rodriguez argued. “Now is the time to think big, think differently, and think creatively. We can start at eliminating waste and cutting administrative overhead, but we cannot stop there. We need a revolution in New Mexico’s healthcare.”

Rodriguez volunteered his expertise to the current administration, even as he continues his run for governor. Rodriguez’s call to action echoes the global financial crisis of 2008, when President Bush included President-elect Obama in crisis talks.

“New Mexico is not a poor state. It is absolutely a poorly run state. I am ready to step in and help manage this situation, regardless of the election outcome. New Mexico’s leaders, both present and future, need to own the problem and own the solutions.”

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a6635fe-2191-4d08-892d-a8b1b2abba77