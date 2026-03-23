AI Inference Software Innovator Gimlet Labs Ushers in New Era of Breakthrough AI Performance for Frontier Labs and Leading AI Companies With $80 Million in Series A Funding Led by Menlo Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gimlet Labs, the Applied AI research and product company, today announced that it has seen record demand for its agent inference cloud since the company emerged from stealth five months ago with eight-figure revenues. Gimlet Labs has tripled its customer base and added one of the top three frontier labs as well as one of the top three hyperscalers as customers. In addition, Gimlet Labs is working with leading AI chip companies, including NVIDIA, AMD, Intel, ARM, Cerebras and d-Matrix.

“We’ve entered a fundamentally new era of computing where the speed of intelligence has become the critical bottleneck. In order to unlock the next 10-100X performance increases needed in use cases like coding agents, we’ve identified how to leverage heterogeneous hardware for faster, more efficient inference. At Gimlet, we’re seeing this approach deliver an order of magnitude better performance per watt for our customers which is critical for anyone operating at scale given today’s datacenter capacity bottlenecks,” said Zain Asgar, co-founder and CEO of Gimlet Labs.

The explosion of agentic workloads has exposed a critical flaw in today’s AI infrastructure: homogeneous hardware has hit a wall in latency and power efficiency. With inference now reaching quadrillions of tokens per month, and still growing, the one-size-fits-all approach leaves massive inefficiencies in performance and utilization, even as the industry gears up to spend $650 billion in AI datacenter CapEx this year.

Gimlet Labs’ industry’s only multi-silicon inference cloud solves this problem. Gimlet’s proprietary software stack automatically maps agentic workloads to the most suitable chips, without developer burden. Gimlet can even slice and execute a single model across different architectures, using the most optimal chip for each portion of the model. Their technology delivers 3-10X faster speed for the same cost and power envelope, including for very large frontier models.

Gimlet Labs runs its software on multi-silicon data centers that it manages due to their unique heterogeneous systems designs. Customers can also deploy Gimlet’s software to their own data centers.

Gimlet Labs Raises $80 Million Series A

Today Gimlet Labs also announced that it has raised an $80 million Series A round, bringing the total raised to $92 million. Menlo Ventures led this round. Factory, who led the seed, and Eclipse, Prosperity7 and Triatomic also participated. Gimlet Labs plans to use the new funding to expand its team and rapidly scale out its inference cloud to serve frontier labs’ urgent demand for faster and more efficient inference.

"Heterogeneity is inevitable, and Gimlet Labs is ahead of it. Most infrastructure was built for a homogeneous world — and the industry is paying hundreds of billions in CapEx for it. Gimlet built the only infrastructure designed from the ground up to embrace heterogeneity, purpose-built for agentic AI at scale. The research pedigree and deployment experience this team brings is unmatched," said Tim Tully, partner at Menlo Ventures.

“From our vantage point, the world's largest AI infrastructure buildouts, such as from foundation model labs to sovereign cloud environments, etc., are all converging on the same realization: homogeneous silicon cannot deliver the performance and efficiency these deployments require. Gimlet's multi-silicon orchestration is the missing layer in the stack, and we believe their technology will become a foundational layer for AI at scale in the world's largest AI deployments,” said Abhishek Shukla, Managing Director at Prosperity7 Ventures US.

Additional Resources

Gimlet Labs Series A blog: https://gimletlabs.ai/blog/announcing-series-a

Gimlet Labs Launch press release: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/10/22/3171079/0/en/Gimlet-Labs-Emerges-from-Stealth-with-8-Figure-Revenues-Fundamentally-Shifting-the-Paradigm-in-How-Agentic-AI-Workloads-Are-Run-and-Opening-Up-New-Compute-Capacity.html

Efficient and Scalable Agentic AI with Heterogeneous Systems paper: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2507.19635

Designing Infrastructure for Running Efficient AI Workloads blog: https://gimletlabs.ai/blog/heterogeneous-ai-infrastructure

Low-Latency Inference with Speculative Decoding on d-Matrix Corsair and GPU blog: https://gimletlabs.ai/blog/low-latency-spec-decode-corsair

Challenges and Research Directions for Large Language Model Inference Hardware paper from Google on how LLM inference is hitting an efficiency wall: https://www.arxiv.org/pdf/2601.05047





About Gimlet Labs

Gimlet Labs’ mission is to drive breakthrough improvements in AI performance that result in massive increases of compute available for AI workloads. Gimlet Labs’ inference cloud is derived from its foundational research across the stack in order to enable the next generation of performant, scalable AI infrastructure. Its research combines theory and practice to push the boundaries of AI efficiency via techniques such as automated GPU kernel generation, workload orchestration and heterogeneous execution across diverse hardware. For more information, simply visit: https://gimletlabs.ai/ .

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