Oncology Clinical Trials Market Forecast 2026-2035 - AI Revolutionizes Oncology Clinical Trials: Boosts Recruitment, Optimizes Protocols

Dublin, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Clinical Trials Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oncology clinical trials market continues to expand, driven by rising investment in research and an urgent demand for groundbreaking cancer treatments. Valued at approximately USD 14.95 billion in 2025, the market is projected to grow to USD 25.61 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 5.53% from 2026 to 2035. This trajectory underscores the breadth of oncology research programs worldwide and the pharmaceutical industry's focus on cancer drug development.

The growing incidence of cancer globally is a key factor behind this expansion. Factors like aging populations, environmental exposures, and lifestyle-related risks contribute to increased cancer prevalence, thus fuelling demand for effective therapies. Consequently, pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are significantly ramping up investment in oncology clinical trials, aiming to expedite the discovery and approval of new therapies.

Noteworthy Market Developments

The market is highly competitive, with prominent pharmaceutical companies like AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Roche, and Novartis leading the way. These companies constitute about 35% of the oncology clinical trial pipeline as of 2025. AstraZeneca, notably, has made significant strides in the antibody-drug conjugate sector, bolstered by the success of Enhertu, reinforcing its stronghold in oncology innovation.

Core Growth Drivers

The increasing global cancer burden intensifies the market's momentum. As cancer cases surge, healthcare systems face mounting pressure to fast-track the development of innovative treatments aimed at improving patient outcomes. This scenario propels pharmaceutical firms and research organizations to expand clinical trial programs for exploring novel treatment strategies and bringing advanced therapies to market swiftly.

Emerging Opportunity Trends

Artificial intelligence is transforming clinical trials by enhancing crucial processes in oncology research. AI technologies optimize patient recruitment, refine protocol design, and improve clinical data management, facilitating a more efficient trial process and boosting research productivity.

Barriers to Optimization

Patient recruitment poses a significant challenge, with only about 5% of adult cancer patients partaking in trials. This gap hinders trial progress, elongates development timelines, and increases the costs of bringing new oncology treatments to market.

Detailed Market Segmentation

By Phase Type, Phase III trials account for over 48.89% of the market share, being the most resource-intensive. Interventional studies dominate with over 71% share due to their complex nature, requiring substantial logistical coordination and regulatory oversight.

Geographical Breakdown

North America leads the market, notable for its extensive research infrastructure and regulatory systems that support large-scale clinical trials. As of early 2024, North America represents more than 58% of radiation oncology studies, with oncology remaining a focal area.

Leading Market Participants Profiled

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

BeiGene Ltd.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Charles River Laboratories

Clovis Oncology

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

IQVIA

ICON plc

Johnson & Johnson

Labcorp Drug Development

Medpace Holdings

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Parexel International

Pfizer Inc.

Syneos Health

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Wuxi Clinical CRO

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $14.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $25.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8501r

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