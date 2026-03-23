Rodent Control Market Analysis 2025-2029 by Type, Animal, End User and Region - Digital Rodent Control Services Revolutionize Industry Dynamics

Dublin, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rodent Control Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rodent control market is poised to expand significantly, projected to grow by USD 1.52 billion between 2024 and 2029, advancing at a CAGR of 4.7% during this period. A comprehensive report offers detailed insights, including market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, along with a vendor analysis covering about 25 prominent vendors.

The report provides a robust examination of the current market landscape, highlighting recent trends and key growth drivers. Market expansion is primarily fueled by the burgeoning hospitality, pharmaceutical, and food processing industries, alongside increasing urbanization and population growth. The rising demand for insurance-based rodent control services also plays a critical role in propelling market growth.

Conducted using a mix of primary and secondary information, the study integrates inputs from key industry participants. It delivers exhaustive data on market size, segmented regional analyses, and an extensive vendor landscape, complete with both historical and forecast data.

Market Segmentation:

By End-User: Residential Commercial Industrial Agriculture Others

By Type: Products Services

By Animal Type: Rat Mice Chipmunk Hamster Others

By Region: North America (US, Canada, Mexico) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain) APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Turkey) Rest of World (ROW)



The study identifies emerging markets' growth as a major contributor to global market expansion. Innovations in R&D for bio-based rodenticides and digital rodent control services are anticipated to generate considerable demand.

Scope of the Report:

Global rodent control market sizing

Global rodent control market forecast

Industry analysis

The report features an in-depth vendor analysis designed to bolster clients' market positions. Additionally, the analysis highlights upcoming trends and challenges poised to affect market growth, aiding companies in strategizing and capitalizing on future opportunities.

Data is synthesized from various sources and analyzed against crucial parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions, providing a comprehensive market overview. Reliable and detailed, the research leverages extensive primary and secondary data, presenting a complete competitive landscape alongside advanced vendor selection methodologies.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Anticimex International AB

Arrow Exterminators Inc.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Bell Laboratories Inc.

Corteva Inc.

Dodson Pest Control Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

JT Eaton and Co. Inc.

Liphatech Inc.

Massey Services Inc.

Neogen Corp.

PelGar International Ltd.

Rentokil Initial PLC

Rollins Inc.

SenesTech Inc.

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

Truly Nolen of America Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/39j6i3

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