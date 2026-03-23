U.S. Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Report 2026: Industry to More Than Double by 2033 Reaching USD 17.7 Billion

Dublin, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, End-use, Service, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. medical billing outsourcing market is poised for significant growth, with the market size projected to escalate from USD 6.95 billion in 2025 to USD 17.69 billion by 2033, marking a CAGR of 12.56% from 2026 to 2033. This growth is driven by the increasing complexities faced by healthcare providers, such as managing a voluminous number of claims and reimbursement processes, which often result in financial setbacks. Consequently, there's a rising demand for outsourcing these services to alleviate the administrative burden on healthcare facilities.

The surge in patient load and the imperative need to handle extensive records and billing have propelled hospitals towards outsourcing medical billing operations. These external service providers bring comprehensive expertise in relevant healthcare laws and insurance schemes, including the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid. The intricate ICD-10 coding, escalating care costs, and regulatory pressures further amplify this trend, creating a fertile ground for the adoption of innovative Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions to ensure accurate billing and payment processes.

Medical billing outsourcing offers streamlined processes for hassle-free claims settlement, encompassing accounts receivable management and up-to-date medical coding, which attract practices to external billing services. However, the looming threat of data breaches poses a challenge to market expansion. As highlighted in the 2024 Healthcare Data Breach Report by the Department of Health and Human Services, over 500 data breach incidents were recorded in 2024, indicating a significant risk.

To counter these risks and enhance operational efficiency, billing service providers are increasingly integrating advanced technology solutions such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation, and predictive analytics. AI enhancements include coding engines that autonomously extract and classify codes from clinical documents, thereby minimizing human errors and improving claim acceptance rates. Automation of routine procedures like charge entry and eligibility verification has accelerated the billing cycle, while analytics offer real-time insights into denial trends and potential revenue leaks, bolstering accuracy and compliance.

An illustrative advancement in this regard is the launch of Billie by Collectly in June 2025, an AI-driven voice agent that offers 24/7 assistance for billing and RCM inquiries across multiple communication channels, significantly improving cash flow and reducing collection costs.

U.S. Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Report Segmentation

This report provides a layered analysis of the U.S. medical billing outsourcing market, segmenting data from 2021 to 2033 based on components, services, and end-users:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

In-House

Outsourced

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Front-end Services

Middle-end Services

Back-end Services

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Hospitals

Physician Offices

Others

Why You Should Buy This Report

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Understand market dynamics across key regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Evaluate the market positioning of leading players.

Future Trends: Identify the key trends and growth drivers shaping the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Gain insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and inform strategic decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for informed decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts spanning 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Revenue forecasts for segments and regions for market appraisal

Competitive strategies and market share assessments

Product innovations for maintaining a competitive edge

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2025-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $17.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered United States

The leading players profiled in this U.S. Medical Billing Outsourcing market report include:

R1RCM Inc.

Veradigm LLC (Allscripts Healthcare, LLC)

Oracle (Cerner Corporation)

eClinicalWorks

Kareo, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Quest Diagnostics

Promantra Inc.

AdvancedMD, Inc.

eBilling Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lthdxy

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