Battery Recycling Market Growth Insights by Source, Battery Type, Recycling Method and Region, 2026-2033

Advances in recycling technology and strong government support create opportunities for sustainable, competitive recycling solutions and partnerships

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Recycling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source, Battery Type, Recycling Method, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global battery recycling market is poised for substantial growth, with its valuation projected to rise from USD 3.41 billion in 2025 to USD 43.47 billion by 2033, growing at a significant CAGR of 37.7% from 2026. This growth is fueled by the swift expansion of electric vehicles, renewable energy storage systems, and consumer electronics, which are contributing to a surge in end-of-life batteries.

Stringent environmental regulations on battery disposal and government efforts towards sustainable waste management are driving industry stakeholders to enhance recycling infrastructure. Rising concerns over the security of supply chains for critical raw materials like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and lead are further promoting recycling as a viable alternative to direct mining.

Technological innovations in hydrometallurgical and direct recycling methods are elevating recovery rates, cost efficiency, and the quality of recycled materials, thereby bolstering their competitiveness with newly mined resources. Government support spanning regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific is manifesting through subsidies, recycling targets, and policies centered around circular economy principles and decarbonization objectives.

Collaborations among battery manufacturers, automotive OEMs, and recycling enterprises are enhancing closed-loop supply chains, thereby making battery recycling a cornerstone of the global clean energy and electric mobility framework.

Global Battery Recycling Market Report Segmentation

This report provides forecasts for volume and revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, analyzing the latest industry trends in each sub-segment from 2021 to 2033. The study segments the global battery recycling market by source, battery type, recycling method, and region.

  • Source Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
    • Manufacturing Scrap
    • Automotive
    • Consumer Electronics
    • Others
  • Battery Type Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
    • Lead-Acid
    • Lithium-ion
    • Nickel
    • Others
  • Recycling Method Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
    • Pyrometallurgy
    • Hydrometallurgy
    • Direct Recycling
    • Others
  • Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

Why You Should Buy This Report

  • Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.
  • Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.
  • Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.
  • Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

  • Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making
  • Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030
  • Growth opportunities and trend analyses
  • Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment
  • Competition strategy and market share analysis
  • Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages100
Forecast Period2025-2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$3.41 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$43.47 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate37.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal

The leading players profiled in this Battery Recycling market report include:

  • American Battery Technology Company
  • Aqua Metals
  • Call2Recycle
  • Cirba Solutions
  • East Penn Manufacturing Co.
  • Ecobat
  • Glencore Battery Recycling
  • Gopher Resource
  • Gravita India
  • Umicore

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/netru5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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                Battery Recycling Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Batteries Recycling
                            
                            
                                Battery Recycling
                            
                            
                                Battery Technology
                            
                            
                                Recycled Batteries
                            
                            
                                Recycled Battery
                            
                            
                                Recycling
                            
                            
                                Recycling of Batteries
                            

                



        


    

        
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