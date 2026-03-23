Battery Recycling Market Growth Insights by Source, Battery Type, Recycling Method and Region, 2026-2033

Dublin, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Recycling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source, Battery Type, Recycling Method, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global battery recycling market is poised for substantial growth, with its valuation projected to rise from USD 3.41 billion in 2025 to USD 43.47 billion by 2033, growing at a significant CAGR of 37.7% from 2026. This growth is fueled by the swift expansion of electric vehicles, renewable energy storage systems, and consumer electronics, which are contributing to a surge in end-of-life batteries.

Stringent environmental regulations on battery disposal and government efforts towards sustainable waste management are driving industry stakeholders to enhance recycling infrastructure. Rising concerns over the security of supply chains for critical raw materials like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and lead are further promoting recycling as a viable alternative to direct mining.

Technological innovations in hydrometallurgical and direct recycling methods are elevating recovery rates, cost efficiency, and the quality of recycled materials, thereby bolstering their competitiveness with newly mined resources. Government support spanning regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific is manifesting through subsidies, recycling targets, and policies centered around circular economy principles and decarbonization objectives.

Collaborations among battery manufacturers, automotive OEMs, and recycling enterprises are enhancing closed-loop supply chains, thereby making battery recycling a cornerstone of the global clean energy and electric mobility framework.

Global Battery Recycling Market Report Segmentation

This report provides forecasts for volume and revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, analyzing the latest industry trends in each sub-segment from 2021 to 2033. The study segments the global battery recycling market by source, battery type, recycling method, and region.

Source Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033) Manufacturing Scrap Automotive Consumer Electronics Others

Battery Type Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033) Lead-Acid Lithium-ion Nickel Others

Recycling Method Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033) Pyrometallurgy Hydrometallurgy Direct Recycling Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Why You Should Buy This Report

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2025-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $43.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 37.7% Regions Covered Global

The leading players profiled in this Battery Recycling market report include:

American Battery Technology Company

Aqua Metals

Call2Recycle

Cirba Solutions

East Penn Manufacturing Co.

Ecobat

Glencore Battery Recycling

Gopher Resource

Gravita India

Umicore

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/netru5

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