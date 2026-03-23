LLMs in Education Market to Grow from $7.49B in 2026 to Over $35B by 2030 - Cloud Solutions Address Infrastructure Costs in Education

Dublin, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Large Language Models (LLMs) in Education Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The comprehensive research report provides a detailed analysis of market size, trends, opportunities, and competitive positioning.



The large language models (LLMs) in education market have seen significant expansion, projected to surge from $5.07 billion in 2025 to $7.49 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 47.7%. This dramatic growth is spurred by increasing demand for e-learning platforms, AI education tools, and cloud-based education systems alongside enhanced digital literacy.

Looking forward, the market is anticipated to skyrocket to $35.23 billion by 2030, fueled by advancements in AI-driven curriculum design, personalized learning technologies, and multimodal AI learning systems. Key trends shaping the sector include AI-powered tutors, personalized learning assistants, and adaptive assessment systems.

The momentum towards online learning significantly enhances the LLMs in education sector. Eurostat reported a rise in online course participation among EU internet users aged 16 to 74, climbing from 28% in 2022 to 30% in 2023. This shift underscores the crucial role of online platforms in the exponential expansion of LLMs, providing personalized, interactive, and scalable learning experiences.

Leading industry players are increasingly developing specialized LLMs to cater to specific learning needs, such as Mathpresso's MathGPT, unveiled in January 2024. This South Korean EdTech company has positioned its model as a global standard in math performance, outpacing Microsoft's ToRA 13B. Such advancements spotlight the heightened integration of LLMs within STEM education, supporting advanced problem-solving capabilities.

Strategic industry moves also include Red Hat, Inc.'s acquisition of Neural Magic in January 2025, designed to bolster AI prowess through improved generative AI capabilities and model optimization. This acquisition is poised to streamline scalable AI deployments across hybrid cloud platforms, enhancing the adaptability of educational LLMs.

Prominent companies in the LLMs in education market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Coursera Inc., and Mathpresso Inc., among others. These corporations are pivotal in the regional spread, with North America leading the sector. Influential factors like tariffs are indirectly impacting growth by escalating costs of essential infrastructure for AI deployment, prompting increased investment in regional AI data centers to mitigate these effects.

Report Scope

The report answers pressing questions about the market's largest and fastest-growing segments, its economic relationships, and key forces driving change, including technological and regulatory shifts. It offers a detailed market analysis that covers characteristics, regional and country breakdowns, market segmentation, and forecasts.

Market Characteristics: Examines key products, brand differentiation, and innovation trends.

Examines key products, brand differentiation, and innovation trends. Supply Chain Analysis: Outlines the value chain and provides competitive insights at each stage.

Outlines the value chain and provides competitive insights at each stage. Trends and Strategies: Identifies digital transformation and AI-driven innovations shaping the market.

Identifies digital transformation and AI-driven innovations shaping the market. Regulatory Landscape: Reviews policies, investment flows, and industry incentives impacting growth.

Reviews policies, investment flows, and industry incentives impacting growth. Market Potential: Provides TAM analysis and strategic growth opportunities.

Provides TAM analysis and strategic growth opportunities. Competitive Landscape: Offers a description of market dynamics, key financial deals, and company rankings.

The report addresses the market scope by component, technology, application, end-user, and includes significant players such as Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, and others. Geographic coverage spans major economies and emerging markets including Australia, Brazil, China, and more, across regions such as Asia-Pacific and North America.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $35.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 47.3% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Large Language Models (LLMs) in Education market report include:

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Coursera Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Xebia Group B.V.

Duolingo Inc.

Quizlet Inc.

Carnegie Learning Inc.

Matellio Inc.

Khan Academy Inc.

edX LLC

Belitsoft LLC

Mathpresso Inc.

Markovate Inc.

Addepto sp. z o.o.

Century-Tech Limited

Merlyn Mind Inc.

Cognii Inc.

Squirrel AI Learning

Pearson plc

OpenAI L.P.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6g7yah

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