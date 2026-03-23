United States Mint Celebrates Release of Revolutionary War Quarter at George Washington’s Mount Vernon

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) joined George Washington’s Mount Vernon to celebrate the release of the Revolutionary War Quarter, the second quarter in the 2026 Semiquincentennial Circulating Coin Program. The quarter was released to Federal Reserve Banks and their designated coin terminals for distribution to financial institutions. Brandon Beach, Treasurer of the United States, spoke at the event on behalf of the Department of the Treasury and the Mint.

“By launching this coin in such a place, we are connecting the story it tells with the ground where that history was shaped, inviting all of us to reflect on the courage and ideals that defined the founding of the United States,” said Treasurer of the United States Brandon Beach. “We are reminded that the legacy of the Revolutionary War is not just preserved in books but lives on in places like Mount Vernon—and now, in the coins we carry with us every day.”

“George Washington’s leadership during the Revolutionary War helped secure the independence of a new nation and establish the ideals that continue to define America,” said Doug Bradburn, President and CEO of George Washington’s Mount Vernon. “As we approach the 250th anniversary of the United States, this coin offers a powerful way for Americans to connect with that history—honoring the resilience and sacrifice of those who fought for liberty and reminding us of the enduring significance of our founding.”

The Revolutionary War Quarter obverse (heads) features George Washington, the first President of the United States and Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War. The inscriptions are “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “1776 ~ 2026.”

The reverse (tails) shows a Continental Army soldier at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. Washington’s forces endured defeat at the Battle of Brandywine and faced disease and extreme cold during their winter encampment from 1777 to 1778. Independence had been declared the previous July, but the Second Continental Congress was forced to flee Philadelphia to evade a British attack. The soldier’s resolute gaze shows his will to overcome the trials of the war in pursuit of liberty. The inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “LIBERTY,” “25¢,” and “REVOLUTIONARY WAR.”

Authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 (Public Law 116-330), and signed into law by President Donald J. Trump on January 13, 2021, these coins commemorate 250 years of American Liberty by reflecting our country’s founding principles and honoring our Nation’s history.

For more information on the Semiquincentennial Coin and Medal Program and future collectible products, visit the Mint's website.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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