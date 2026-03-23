Cloud Computing in Education Market to Double in Size During 2026-2030: Major Investments in Cloud EdTech Fuel Industry Growth

Dublin, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Computing in Education Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cloud computing in education market is witnessing significant growth, with its value projected to increase from $42.76 billion in 2025 to $51.67 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.8%. This expansion stems from the rise of online education platforms, early adoption by academic institutions, pervasive internet access, and the escalating demand for remote learning solutions and digital content digitization.

Forecasted growth indicates the market will reach $108.83 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 20.5%. Growth drivers include AI-powered personalized education, hybrid learning models, the proliferation of global online certifications, and the uptake of education data analytics. Cloud security investments, coupled with advancements in learning management systems and scalable IT infrastructure, will further propel market dynamics.

The increase in remote and hybrid learning demands is accelerating cloud adoption in education. These models offer flexible, geographically unrestricted educational opportunities, enabling students to learn at their own pace. Cloud computing mitigates infrastructure costs, removes geographical obstacles, and eases scheduling conflicts. A case in point: In 2022, 46.3% of learners engaged in blended learning modes, and by 2023, online learning preferences surged to 47.8%, highlighting the growing interest in AI-guided education and cloud solutions.

Prominent companies are innovating with learning management systems (LMS) that support personalized education through data-driven insights and collaborative tools. For instance, in March 2025, Ethio Telecom introduced a cloud-based education management system in Ethiopia, automating academic tasks and integrating payment systems for enhanced engagement and efficiency.

The strategic acquisition of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. by Bain Capital in October 2024 for $5.6 billion underscores a transformative move to advance generative AI initiatives and amplify global reach in K-12 education software.

Key players in this market include tech giants like Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., and IBM Corporation, among others, all contributing to a competitive landscape. North America currently leads in market size, with Asia-Pacific poised for the fastest growth.

Report Scope

Markets are covered by service models (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS), deployment types (Public, Private, Hybrid Cloud), delivery modes (Online, In-Person, Hybrid), applications (LMS, Virtual Classrooms, Administrative Management, etc.), and end-users (Higher Education, K-12 Institutions, Training Providers).

Companies Mentioned: Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., and many others.

Countries & Regions: The report covers major countries such as the USA, China, and India, across regions including Asia-Pacific and North America.

Data & Sourcing: The report features a mix of historical and forecasted data, market ratios, and segmentation analysis, with bi-annual updates and customizations available to further enhance its utility for stakeholders.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $51.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $108.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.5% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Cloud Computing in Education market report include:

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Verizon Communications Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

IBM Corporation Co. Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Salesforce Inc.

NEC Corporation

Tencent Cloud Ltd.

Adobe Systems Inc.

VMware Inc.

Netapp Inc.

Snowflake Inc.

Rackspace Technology Inc.

Ellucian Company L.P.

Ethio Telecom

Pluralsight LLC

Docebo Inc.

Bromcom Computers PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p065qc

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