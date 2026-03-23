She Left Wall Street, Went Back to Her Roots, and Built a Hair Restoration Brand Taking On Pharma





CLEVELAND, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a hair restoration industry dominated by lifetime prescriptions, painful transplants, and products engineered in labs, one founder went in the opposite direction. She went home.

Prerna Khemka, Founder and CEO of HairSmart , walked away from a career in banking, got certified in Ayurvedic medicine, and spent years quietly building what the industry told her couldn't exist: a drug-free, pain-free, clinically validated hair restoration system that actually works. Five years after launch, HairSmart is still standing — and the billion-dollar pharma players are paying attention.

Her secret? Combining 5,000-year-old Ayurvedic science with FDA-cleared Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) — a fusion no one had attempted at this scale before.

A Heritage That Never Left Her

Prerna grew up in India, steeped in the everyday rituals of Ayurveda — weekly scalp oil massages, herbal remedies at the first sign of illness, a household philosophy of treating root causes, not just symptoms. It was less of a wellness trend and more of a way of life.

When she emigrated to the United States and built a career in banking, those roots didn't disappear. They waited.

"My path to HairSmart wasn't a straight line — but it was a homecoming," she says.

After years in finance, she made a decision that most would call a gamble: she left banking to study yoga, meditation, and Ayurvedic science full-time, eventually becoming a certified practitioner.

The Encounter That Changed Everything





In 2012, at one of her Ayurvedic wellness workshops, a chance conversation pivoted her life's direction entirely. She began researching and distributing medical-grade LLLT devices to physicians, and the more clinical conversations she had, the clearer a painful truth became: hair loss wasn't a vanity problem. It was a global confidence crisis. And the available solutions were failing millions of people.

She saw a gap no one was filling: health-conscious consumers who refused to trade their internal well-being for external results. People who wanted their hair back — but not at the cost of hormonal disruption, chemical dependency, or a surgical recovery.

Her Own Battle. Her Own Blueprint.

Then it became personal.

When Prerna herself began experiencing hair loss, she stood at the same crossroads her future customers would face: pharmaceuticals or transplants. One meant a lifelong prescription. The other meant surgery.

"I decided enough was enough. I knew there had to be a third way."

She stopped looking forward and looked inward. Drawing on 25 years of Ayurvedic knowledge and her insider access to Western laser hair technology, she began treating her own scalp — light therapy for cellular regeneration, botanicals for deep nourishment. When her hair came back thicker and healthier than it had ever been, she didn't just have a personal win.

She had a product.

HairSmart Is Born — East Meets West, for Real

In 2021, HairSmart launched as the world's first brand to combine Ayurvedic botanical science with FDA-cleared LLLT technology in a single, integrated hair wellness system. Not a pharma brand with an "herbal line." Not a wellness brand slapping a laser on the shelf. A genuinely engineered fusion, backed by multiple clinical trials.

"HairSmart is the bridge between two worlds," Prerna says. "We've taken the potent, clean botanicals of my heritage and supercharged them with the precision of LLLT. It's not just about growing hair — it's about honoring the intelligence of the human body."





Five Years In — and Still Disrupting

It's 2026. HairSmart is five years old and still growing in one of the most competitive wellness markets on earth. The brand is no longer a startup story — it's a movement with clinical validation, a loyal customer base, and an expanding team of hair transplant surgeons and medical professionals lending independent credibility to the ecosystem.

Looking ahead, Prerna is focused on three things: transparency, access, and education. She's expanding HairSmart's clinical validation program, scaling professional training in Ayurvedic hair wellness, and continuing to democratize a category that has historically been expensive, invasive, or chemically compromising.

A Legacy Built on Refusal

What Prerna built wasn't just a brand. It was a refusal — a refusal to accept that effective hair restoration had to come with side effects, subscriptions, or surgery.

That refusal has turned into a platform that has helped thousands of people reclaim their confidence without compromise.

"When you respect tradition and embrace innovation," she says, "the results are nothing short of a marvel."

About HairSmart HairSmart is the world's first integrated hair wellness ecosystem, fusing 5,000 years of Ayurvedic wisdom with FDA-cleared LLLT technology to deliver a holistic, non-invasive, and clean path to thicker, fuller hair. Made in the USA. Clinically validated. Drug-free.

Media Contact:

Manish Gupta,

HairSmart Inc.

Email: manishg@myhairsmart.com

Phone: +972-309-9915

For more information, visit us at the HairSmart Website

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a227b758-4b2d-43e7-9cdd-7ae6d2f51d13

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92091d3a-3ca0-4ab6-ad64-83685e3a5b31

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86ccc1f9-b939-41ee-a9a7-89130b24fb03