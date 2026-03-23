U.S. AI-driven Diabetic Retinopathy Screening Market Trends 2026-2033 Featuring Profiles of Eyenuk, Digital Diagnostics, AEYE Health, Optomed, IRIS and Other Key Players

Dublin, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. AI-driven Diabetic Retinopathy Screening Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, Screening, Deployment Mode, End Use, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. AI-driven diabetic retinopathy screening market is poised for notable growth, with projections estimating its value to rise from USD 190.01 million in 2025 to USD 881.74 million by 2033, at an impressive CAGR of 21.18% between 2026 and 2033. The escalating prevalence of diabetes, complemented by favorable reimbursement pathways and limited access to ophthalmologists, fuels this growth.

The diabetes epidemic poses a mounting public health concern, enlarging the demographic vulnerable to diabetic retinopathy. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that as of May 2024, approximately 38.4 million U.S. residents, or 11.6% of the population, were affected by diabetes. Despite established clinical guidelines, over half of these individuals forgo their annual dilated eye exams, escalating undiagnosed disease risks and preventable vision loss.

Diabetic management often transpires in primary health settings, which typically lack retinal screening facilities. As diabetes prevalence swells, demand for screenings surpasses available specialist services, stressing conventional healthcare systems. AI-enabled diabetic retinopathy screening systems offer scalable, point-of-care solutions, circumventing the need for immediate specialist intervention by addressing detection gaps with rapid, autonomous diagnostics. AI integration in primary care enhances accessibility, enabling early interventions to thwart vision loss.

In an advance within ophthalmology, Mount Sinai launched the Center for Ophthalmic Artificial Intelligence and Human Health in July 2023, promoting timely diagnosis through AI of conditions such as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, alongside other retinal maladies. The initiative, in collaboration with the Windreich Department of AI and Human Health, targets enhanced tele-retina and eye stroke services via validated AI models.

Since 2021, AI-driven eye disease diagnostics have leaped forward, notably via a new AI-specific reimbursement code within U.S. Medicare. The CPT 92229 code accelerates AI adoption by allowing primary care billing without necessitating specialist oversight. Consequently, systems like LumineticsCore, EyeArt, and AEYE-DS have gained recognition as autonomous diagnostic systems. This evolution in policy underscores AI's transition from an adjunct to a reimbursable clinical service. Facilitating workflow decentralization and enabling routine diabetes visit screenings, these changes encourage providers to invest in AI-driven retinal imaging systems, driven by predictable revenue and quality care enhancement.

U.S. AI-driven Diabetic Retinopathy Screening Market Report Segmentation

This report provides a detailed revenue growth forecast and sub-segment analysis for the U.S. market from 2021 to 2033, segmented by:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Software

Hardware

Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Hybrid

Screening Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Autonomous AI Screening

AI-Assisted Screening

Teleophthalmology-Based Screening

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Primary Care Settings

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Teleophthalmology Providers

Others

Why You Should Buy This Report

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments. Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Explore the market presence of key players. Future Trends: Discover trends and drivers shaping the market's future.

Discover trends and drivers shaping the market's future. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2025-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $190.01 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $881.74 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.1% Regions Covered United States

The leading players profiled in this U.S. AI-driven Diabetic Retinopathy Screening market report include:

Eyenuk, Inc.

Digital Diagnostics Inc.

AEYE Health.

Optomed

IRIS (Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems)

RETINA-AI Health, Inc.

iCare

RetinaRisk (by Risk Medical Solutions)

BeamMed Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/81kc6o

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