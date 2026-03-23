MyExpatTaxes Provides Update on US Citizenship Renunciation Ahead of Massive Upcoming Fee Reduction

Vienna, VIENNA, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyExpatTaxes, the award-winning tax service and software for Americans living abroad, has released new guidance on US citizenship renunciation, following the announcement of an upcoming reduction in the government fee for the process.

Cost to Renounce US Citizenship Drops in 2026

The update comes as interest in renouncing US citizenship continues to grow among Americans living overseas, who face ongoing tax and reporting obligations despite residing abroad long-term.

To help expats make informed decisions, MyExpatTaxes has published a resource detailing what individuals need to know before taking this significant step. The guidance explains the legal process of renouncing US citizenship, including embassy appointments, required documentation, and the formal oath of renunciation.

Crucially, the update also highlights the tax issues relating to renunciation. Americans considering this path must ensure they are fully compliant with US tax obligations in prior years. This includes filing required returns and reporting foreign assets. An Exit Tax may also be applied, depending on income, net worth, and filing history.

“Renouncing US citizenship is a major life decision with lasting legal and financial implications,” said Nathalie Goldstein, co-founder and CEO of MyExpatTaxes. “While a reduced fee may make the process more accessible, it’s essential that Americans abroad fully understand the tax requirements and long-term consequences before moving forward.”

The resource also addresses misconceptions and key considerations about renunciation, including how it may affect future travel to the US, financial planning, and future tax obligations.

Read the resource at https://www.myexpattaxes.com/expat-tax-tips/expat-news/cost-to-renounce-us-citizenship-drops-in-2026/

MyExpatTaxes continues to provide resources, planning and compliance services to help Americans abroad manage complex tax rules and make good financial decisions.

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About MyExpatTaxes

MyExpatTaxes is an intuitive tax software built for Americans living abroad. It simplifies US expat tax filing by automating complex forms, guiding users through credits and exclusions, and helping prevent double taxation. For more complex tax situations, users can also work with experienced Tax Professionals for personalized support and review.

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