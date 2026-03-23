Jobs In Football Unveils Innovative Recruitment Services for the Football Industry

Aberdeen, ABERDEEN, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jobs In Football, the UK’s most-visited dedicated football employment platform, has announced the rollout of a new suite of recruitment services designed to help clubs and organisations hire more effectively across every stage of the process.

The new offering marks a significant step in the platform’s evolution, positioning Jobs In Football not only as a leading destination for football job advertising, but as a broader recruitment partner for organisations across the game.

Over the past year, Jobs In Football has continued to grow its audience and reach, with a community that now includes more than 140,000 email subscribers, 285,000 social media followers, and over 250,000 monthly website sessions from football professionals actively engaging with opportunities across the industry.

The expanded services include:

Automated Job Posting

A one-time integration that connects directly to a club or organisation’s careers page, automatically publishing new vacancies to Jobs In Football with no ongoing manual admin required.

Managed Talent Campaigns

A more hands-on recruitment solution in which the Jobs In Football team reviews and screens applications, delivers a shortlist of the strongest candidates based on the client brief, and confirms candidate interest before progression. The service is designed to provide a more efficient and cost-effective alternative to traditional recruitment support.

Agency Search Services

A fully managed search solution for senior, specialist, or hard-to-fill roles. Jobs In Football actively headhunts and delivers candidates on behalf of clients, continuing the search until the position is successfully filled.

Alongside the launch of these new services, Jobs In Football is also introducing a more structured job advertising model, designed to place greater focus on actively promoted roles and continue improving the quality of opportunities presented across the platform.

David Ross Smith, Founder of Jobs In Football, said:

“Jobs In Football has always been focused on helping clubs and organisations connect with the right people, but the recruitment needs of the industry are becoming more sophisticated. These new services are designed to reflect that. We’re now able to support organisations not just with job advertising, but with a broader range of hiring solutions depending on the level of support they need.”

He added:

“Our aim is to become a genuine recruitment partner for the football industry — combining the reach and relevance of a highly targeted platform with services that help clubs save time, improve hiring quality, and access the right talent more efficiently.”

Since launching, Jobs In Football has worked with clubs and organisations across all levels of the game, from grassroots and academy football to major domestic and international brands. Clients have included leading organisations from the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership, Bundesliga, and beyond.

The company believes the new service offering will be particularly valuable at a time when football organisations are looking for more flexible, targeted, and cost-efficient ways to hire.

For more information, visit https://pricing.jobsinfootball.com/employers/pricing

Press Inquiries

David Smith

david [at] jobsinfootball.com

https://jobsinfootball.com/