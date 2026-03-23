A French public limited company (société anonyme) with share capital of €1,455,643,262.50

Registered office: 1973, boulevard de la Défense, F-92000 Nanterre

Registration number 552 037 806 RCS Nanterre

ISIN Code: FR0000125486

www.vinci.com

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Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting

on Tuesday 14 April 2025

Information concerning the availability of preparatory documents

The shareholders of VINCI are invited to attend the Company’s Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting to be held

on Tuesday 14 April 2026 at 10.00 a.m.,

at Salle Pleyel,

252, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré – 75008 Paris.

The advanced notice of the Combined Shareholders’ General Meeting, including the agenda of the meeting, the text of the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors for approval to the meeting, and the main terms and conditions of participation and voting at the meeting, was published on Monday 2 March 2026 in issue no. 26 of the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires). This notice is available on the Company’s website www.vinci.com .

The notice of meeting containing the main conditions for attending and voting at the meeting will be published in the issue of the BALO to be released on Wednesday 25 March 2026. This notice will also be available on the Company's website www.vinci.com .

Documents and information relating to this meeting will be made available to the Company’s shareholders, in accordance with laws and regulations in force. The documents referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the Company’s website www.vinci.com (Finance > Shareholders > Shareholders’ General Meetings).

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com





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