Notice of publication of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

CAPGEMINI

Société Européenne (European Company) with a share capital of €1,359,429,368

Registered office at 11, rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris (France)

330 703 844 RCS Paris

Paris, March 23, 2026.

Publication of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

Capgemini SE filed today with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) its 2025 Universal Registration Document (“Document d’Enregistrement Universel”), which does include the following documents:

the 2025 annual financial report, including the management report and in particular the sustainability information and the report on the certification of this information,

the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance and the observations of the auditors thereon,

the share buyback program description.





The abovementioned French version of the 2025 Universal Registration Document is available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force. It is also available on the Company’s website: https://investors.capgemini.com/fr/.

The English version is also available on the following page of the Company’s website: https://investors.capgemini.com/en/.

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